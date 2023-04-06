Fortnite announces the date of its collaboration with Attack on Titan showing a teaser

Great anime collaborations continue to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. As anticipated a few weeks ago, Shingeki no Kyojin will arrive at the battle royale with a collaboration that is sure to be talked about.

Epic Games has released the first teaser for this crossover between game and series. Attack the titans will land in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 on next April 11 with new contentalthough nothing has been detailed yet.

Attack on Titan lands in Fortnite season 2

The trailer shows the most defining elements of Attack on Titan… without the Titans, of course, although it seems that Epic Games he’s still saving the big reveals for when we get this collaboration ready.

It had already been confirmed that Eren jaeger would have its own skin, but with this look we also imagine that a skin will arrive for Mikasa Ackerman. Two of the big stars of the show will be present.

What can we expect from this collaboration? Well, the fans are already theorizing and many think that beyond the skins that are always introduced, we will see some event within the game, a location or perhaps an object such as the Three-Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment.

Of course, here at Hobby Consolas we will tell you about any news that has to do with this long-awaited collaboration between shingeki no kyojin and Fortnite season 2.

Do you want the wait to become more enjoyable? Well, here we leave you some of the news related to this popular anime: Hajime Isayama has already revealed his influences for the creation of the Shingeki no Kyojin titans.

We remind you that part 3 of the final season of Attack on Titan has already started in Japan. The question is… When will it arrive in Spain? It’s time to warm up with a little bit of Fortnite while.