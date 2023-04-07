Fortnite at the feet of the new fashion, play chess or checkers

The new Creative 2.0 of Fortnite is being the life of a large number of users. There are not a few islands of the mode that are now full of players, competing with other of the most popular modes, synonymous with the success of Unreal Editor.

A tool that allows us to do everything, from return to the maps of the first seasons to experiences totally removed from battle royale such as the maps that are being made based on gtasurvival horror games or even Mario Kart circuits.

But there is another fever that takes us directly to the most classic board games in our history, such as the chess. An island in the creative mode with which we can duel against a friend privately, or against any random user who expects a rival in a public game. Perfected to the point of being able to suggest tables. A great idea carried out by the user @Thip_dznand whose island code is 1632-9715-2717.

Checkmate Showdown V4 is out now! ♟️

Special thanks to @Lawy3D for collaborating with me on this update!

The update includes:

✅ In passing

✅ Redesigned map

✅Music

✅ Chess notations and move displays

✅ Major bug fixes

Code: 1632-9715-2717 https://t.co/DMnVJD7PiW pic.twitter.com/GkbnNGucy2 —Thip (@Thip_dzn) March 30, 2023

But the thing does not end there, because another classic variant of chess such as the ladies are also operational in Fortnite thanks to the user @gabocapo777. Another wonder of creation that we can jump to with the island code: 4593-2661-6769.

And this is just the beginning… The infinity of board games that could be recreated in Fortnite would make more than one consider putting aside the table top simulatorat least for the laughs that this possibility of Creative 2.0 offers.