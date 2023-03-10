Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 Season 2: all skins and rewards

The Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 has brought with it a new battle passwhich translates to new skins and new objects. In this section of our guide to Fortnite we tell you what they are all rewards of the new battle pass:

What is the Fortnite Battle Pass? How does it work?

The Battle Pass is an additional paid service that is not necessary to play Fortnitesince it is a game free to play. Its purchase is recommended for those who play the most or want to obtain exclusive items, since it offers access to content that cannot be obtained or unlocked in any other way.

Each season has its own Pass and these expire from season to season, so the Battle Pass of Season 2 of Chapter 4 will not serve you for Season 3. The Battle Pass costs €7.59. Another option to get hold of it is be subscribed to the Fortnite Club.

As we go up in levels we will get battle stars (five each tier) to unlock Battle Pass items. Some of these rewards are turkeys, the virtual currency of Fortnite. To get all the items, we must reach level 200since the Super Styles They ask us to reach that level.

The biggest novelty of the Battle Pass of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 is the new skin of Eren jaeger of shingeki no kyojin.

Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan is the secret skin of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4

New skins of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2

The skins included with the Battle Pass of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 are the following:

renzo the destroyer : the first doomsday influencer in the entire galaxy.

Imani : accept the past. Build the future.

Thunder : street warrior, sushi cook and the coolest lizard in the Syndicate of Peace.

Aster : a legendary enlightened mind.

stray : aimlessly, but never lost.

Adrenalin : chaos is like a game and she always wins.

mizuki : the depth of the ocean. The fury of the storm.

Eren jaeger: is the secret skin of the Battle Pass, available later in the season.

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: all the objects of the Battle Pass

Below is the complete list of all Battle Pass rewards from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. To obtain all the objects of the Battle Pass we will have to go up to level 100.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 1

Renzo The Destroyer Loading Screen: 3 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Banner Icon: 2 Battle Stars.

The Destroyer’s Destroyer Collection Tool: 7 Battle Stars.

Gesture Photo Fashion: 7 Battle Stars.

Destroyer’s Signature Wrap: 4 Battle Stars.

Gaping Emoticon: 3 Battle Stars.

Backpacking Accessory Nemesis Box: 5 Battle Stars.

Skin Renzo The Destroyer: Obtained automatically when purchasing the Battle Pass.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 2

Loading Screen Renzo the Magnificent: 3 Battle Stars.

Star Orbits Graffiti: 3 Battle Stars.

Skull Glider: 6 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Backpacking Accessory Style Nemesis Box: 5 Battle Stars.

Renzo’s Speed ​​Wake: 4 Battle Stars.

Renzo The Magnificent Skin Style: 9 Battle Star.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 3

Imani Loading Screen: 3 Battle Stars.

Banner Icon: 2 Battle Stars.

Vintage Vinyl Collection Tool: 7 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Hang Glider Flying Vinyl: 6 Battle Stars.

Sleepless Night Wrap: 4 Battle Star.

Skin Imani: 9 Battle Stars.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 4

Futuristic Imani Loading Screen: 3 Battle Stars.

Graffiti: 3 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Gesture Expressionism: 7 Battle Stars.

Music Dreams of the Future: 4 Battle Stars.

Portable Radio Backpacking Accessory: 5 Battle Stars.

Futuristic Skin Style: 9 Battle Stars.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 5

Thunder Loading Screen: 3 Battle Stars.

Monster Hunger Graffiti: 3 Battle Stars.

Kaijus Corta Gathering Tool: 7 Battle Stars.

House Specialty Emoticon: 3 Battle Stars.

Motormenta Hang Glider: 6 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Skin Thunder: 9 Battle Stars.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 6

Midnight Thunder Chef Loading Screen: 3 Battle Stars.

Sushi Sign Backpacking Accessory: 5 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Chef Specialty Emote: 7 Battle Stars.

Chef’s Style Wrap: 4 Battle Stars.

Music Machine Thunder: 4 Battle Stars.

Midnight Chef Skin Style: 9 Battle Stars.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 7

Aster Loading Screen: 3 Battle Stars.

Oni Teeth Emoticon: 3 Battle Stars.

Ashglow Sword Gathering Tool: 7 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Living Sprout Backpacking Attachment: 5 Battle Stars.

Lost Meteor Hang Glider: 6 Battle Stars.

Skin Aster: 9 Battle Stars.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 8

Crimson Flower Aster Loading Screen: 3 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Meteor Shower Contrail: 4 Battle Stars.

Call of the Horizon Wrapper: 4 Battle Stars.

Style Ashglow Sword Gathering Tool: 7 Battle Stars.

Banner Icon: 2 Battle Stars.

Crimson Flower Skin Style: 9 Battle Stars.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 9

Stray Loading Screen: 3 Battle Stars.

Vulpine Compass Backpacking Attachment: 5 Battle Stars.

Stray Fox Wrap: 4 Battle Stars.

100 Coins: 5 Battle Stars.

Suspicious Stray Graffiti: 3 Battle Stars.

Skyscraper Hang Glider: 6 Battle Stars.

Skin Stray: 9 Battle Stars.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 10

Stray Renegade Loading Screen: 3 Battle Stars.

Respectful Bow Gesture: 7 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Banner Icon: 2 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Gathering Tool: 7 Battle Stars.

Skin Stray Renegade Style: 9 Battle Stars.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 11

Adrenaline Loading Screen: 3 Battle Stars.

Adrenaline Cabriolet Graffiti: 3 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Neon Beast Backpacking Accessory: 5 Battle Stars.

Vital Music: 4 Battle Stars.

Plasma Claws Harvesting Tool: 7 Battle Stars.

Skin Adrenaline: 9 Battle Stars.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 12

Adrenaline Loading Screen Leader of the Pack: 3 Battle Stars.

Mark of Adrenaline Wake: 4 Battle Stars.

Growing Skull Emoticon: 3 Battle Stars.

Stealth Skyglider Hang Glider: 6 Battle Stars.

Backpacking Accessory Style: 5 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Pack Leader Skin Style: 9 Battle Stars.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 13

River Empress Mizuki Loading Screen: 3 Battle Stars.

Flurry Wrap: 4 Battle Stars.

River Amulet Backpacking Accessory: 5 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Fan Attack Graffiti: 3 Battle Stars.

Aquabanicos Gathering Tool: 7 Battle Stars.

Fluvial Empress Skin: 9 Battle Stars.

Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2: Page 14

Mizuki Loading Screen: 3 Battle Stars.

Hang Glider Wings of the Storm: 6 Battle Stars.

Wake River of Reality: 4 Battle Stars.

Banner Icon: 2 Battle Stars.

Annoyed Emoticon: 3 Battle Stars.

100 Turkeys: 5 Battle Stars.

Skin Mizuki / Gesture Arrival of the Empress: 9 Battle Stars.

