Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 Season 2: all skins and rewards

The Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 has brought with it a new battle passwhich translates to new skins and new objects. In this section of our guide to Fortnite we tell you what they are all rewards of the new battle pass:
What is the Fortnite Battle Pass? How does it work?
The Battle Pass is an additional paid service that is not necessary to play Fortnitesince it is a game free to play. Its purchase is recommended for those who play the most or want to obtain exclusive items, since it offers access to content that cannot be obtained or unlocked in any other way.
Each season has its own Pass and these expire from season to season, so the Battle Pass of Season 2 of Chapter 4 will not serve you for Season 3. The Battle Pass costs €7.59. Another option to get hold of it is be subscribed to the Fortnite Club.
As we go up in levels we will get battle stars (five each tier) to unlock Battle Pass items. Some of these rewards are turkeys, the virtual currency of Fortnite. To get all the items, we must reach level 200since the Super Styles They ask us to reach that level.
The biggest novelty of the Battle Pass of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 is the new skin of Eren jaeger of shingeki no kyojin.
New skins of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4 – Season 2
The skins included with the Battle Pass of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 are the following:
Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: all the objects of the Battle Pass
Below is the complete list of all Battle Pass rewards from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. To obtain all the objects of the Battle Pass we will have to go up to level 100.
