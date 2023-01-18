Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: The Oath Order Missions guide – Part 2

The The Order of the Oath Quests Are the story missions of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In our guide to Fortnite we tell you how to complete all missions of the Part 2:

Note: Before you can complete these Quests, you must have completed the Oath Order – Part 1 Quests.

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1: The Order of the Oath Part 2 Missions

Additional objectives of The Order of the Oath – Part 2



Complete Part 1 Quests (0/4) – Reward: A New Kingdom loading screen

Quests for Part 2 of The Order of the Oath

Phase 1 of 4 – Establish contact with Stellan the Rift Guardian in a holographic brazier (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP per completed phase

Phase 1 of 2 – Establish contact with MIA in a holographic brazier (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP per completed phase

The Oath Order Part 2 Quests are available between 01/18/2023 and 01/30/2023. Once the period to complete them ends, we may not be able to access them and therefore we will not know the story of this season.

Stage 1 of 4 – Make contact with Stellan the Rift Guardian in a holographic brazier

This Mission is divided into several phases:

First we must go to one of the holographic braziers to start the chain of Missions. Then we must place materials at the foot of the portal. We have to interact with the silhouettes of three different devices to place them. Once this is done, we have to inflict damage on the damaged electronic devices to repair them. We can hit them with our beak. Finally, we must interact with the signal device to calibrate it. We have to interact with the antenna.

Map with the locations to visit and tasks to perform in the first Mission

First we must go to one of the holographic braziers to start the chain of Missions. Then we must place sensors and a cosmic monitor at the designated points. We have to interact with their silhouettes to place them. Once this is done, we need to deal damage to the star sensors in the correct order to align them. An image of the sensor to which we must inflict damage at all times appears on the monitor. Finally, we must interact with the cosmic monitor.

Map with the locations to visit and tasks to perform in the second Mission

Stage 1 of 2 – Make contact with MIA in a holographic brazier

This Mission is divided into several phases:

First we must go to one of the holographic braziers to start the chain of Missions. Then we must collect three objects that serve as AI test containers in the same game. They are a seashell, a taco, and a Cuddle Team Leader stuffed doll.

Map with the locations to visit and tasks to perform in the third Mission

Stage 1 of 3 – Make contact with MIA in a holographic brazier

This Mission is divided into several phases:

First we must go to one of the holographic braziers to start the chain of Missions. Then we must throw the containers in the MIA test crack portal. Finally we must retrieve the MIA test containers and observe the results.

These Missions continue in the Part 3.

In our Fortnite guide we tell you how to complete all the Missions, and what are all the news of Season 1 of Chapter 4.