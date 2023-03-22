Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Testing Missions guide – Elimination Process

From 03/21/2023 the new ones are available Test Missions of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The first set of Missions of Evidence is called Elimination Process. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:
Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Testing Missions – Elimination Process
Elimination Process
Discovery Missions
Stage 1 of 5 – Eliminate opponents
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must eliminate opponents in any way. It’s self-explanatory: just kill opponents.
These are all the phases of the Mission:
Stage 1 of 5 – Eliminate opponents with Shotguns
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must eliminate opponents with different types of weapons. It doesn’t have too much mystery; We have to eliminate enemies with different types of weapons. The last phase can be completed using the pickaxe or the Kinetic Blade.
These are all the phases of the Mission:
Earn XP on creator islands
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must get 50,000 Season XP playing Creative maps. We go to the Discover tab, and there we go to Fortnite Creative mode maps. Once here, we play until we get 50,000 experience points on any Creative map.
In our Fortnite guide we tell you what all the news of this season is and how to complete all the Missions, among other things.