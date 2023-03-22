Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Testing Missions guide – Elimination Process

From 03/21/2023 the new ones are available Test Missions of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The first set of Missions of Evidence is called Elimination Process. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Testing Missions – Elimination Process

Elimination Process

Phase 1 of 5 – Eliminate opponents (0/10) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 5 – Eliminate opponents with Shotguns (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Discovery Missions

Get PE on creator islands (0/50,000) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Stage 1 of 5 – Eliminate opponents

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must eliminate opponents in any way. It’s self-explanatory: just kill opponents.

These are all the phases of the Mission:

Phase 1 of 5 – Eliminate opponents (0/10) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 5 – Eliminate opponents (0/20) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 5 – Eliminate opponents (0/30) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 4 of 5 – Eliminate opponents (0/40) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 5 of 5 – Eliminate opponents (0/50) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Stage 1 of 5 – Eliminate opponents with Shotguns

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must eliminate opponents with different types of weapons. It doesn’t have too much mystery; We have to eliminate enemies with different types of weapons. The last phase can be completed using the pickaxe or the Kinetic Blade.

These are all the phases of the Mission:

Phase 1 of 5 – Eliminate opponents with Shotguns (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 5 – Eliminate opponents with Assault Rifles (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 5 – Eliminate opponents with Submachine Guns or Pistols (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Phase 4 of 5 – Eliminate opponents with Heavy Sniper Rifles or Cobra Designated Sniper Rifles (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 5 of 5 – Eliminate opponents with melee weapons (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Earn XP on creator islands

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must get 50,000 Season XP playing Creative maps. We go to the Discover tab, and there we go to Fortnite Creative mode maps. Once here, we play until we get 50,000 experience points on any Creative map.

In our Fortnite guide we tell you what all the news of this season is and how to complete all the Missions, among other things.