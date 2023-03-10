Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Testing Missions guide – Treasure Hunt

From 03/10/2023 the new ones are available Test Missions of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The first set of Missions of Evidence is called Treasure hunt. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:
Stage 1 of 5 – Open chests
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must register chests, gather gold, open ammo boxes in named locations on the map, get Epic or Legendary weapons by opening chests and open rare chests or Holochestsin this order.
These are all the phases of the Mission:
Stage 1 of 5 – Gather ammo
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must collect ammunition of any kind. This is done by searching chests, searching ammo boxes, picking up loot from killed enemies, or buying from vending machines, to name a few.
These are all the phases of the Mission:
Earn XP on creator islands
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must get 50,000 Season XP playing Creative maps. We go to the Discover tab, and there we go to Fortnite Creative mode maps. Once here, we play until we get 50,000 experience points on any Creative map.
