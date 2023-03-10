Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Testing Missions guide – Treasure Hunt

From 03/10/2023 the new ones are available Test Missions of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The first set of Missions of Evidence is called Treasure hunt. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Test Missions – Treasure Hunt

Treasure hunt

Get PE on creator islands (0/50,000) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Stage 1 of 5 – Open chests

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must register chests, gather gold, open ammo boxes in named locations on the map, get Epic or Legendary weapons by opening chests and open rare chests or Holochestsin this order.

These are all the phases of the Mission:

Phase 1 of 5 – Open chests (0/15) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 5 – Collect bars (0/400) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 5 – Open ammo boxes in named locations (0/10) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 4 of 5 – Get Epic or higher weapons from chests (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 5 of 5 – Open rare chests or Holocoffers (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Stage 1 of 5 – Gather ammo

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must collect ammunition of any kind. This is done by searching chests, searching ammo boxes, picking up loot from killed enemies, or buying from vending machines, to name a few.

These are all the phases of the Mission:

Phase 1 of 5 – Gather ammo (0/1,000) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 5 – Gather ammunition (0/2,000) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 5 – Gather ammunition (0/3,000) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 4 of 5 – Gather ammunition (0/4,000) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 5 of 5 – Gather ammunition (0/5,000) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Earn XP on creator islands

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must get 50,000 Season XP playing Creative maps. We go to the Discover tab, and there we go to Fortnite Creative mode maps. Once here, we play until we get 50,000 experience points on any Creative map.

