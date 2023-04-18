Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Testing Missions guide – Wishlist

From 04/18/2023 the new ones are available Test Missions of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The first set of Missions of Evidence is called Wish list. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:
Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Testing Missions – Wishlist
Wish list
Discover Quests
Stage 1 of 5 – Open containers in the same match
This Mission is divided into several phases:
Stage 1 of 5 – Survive until you reach the top 25
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we have to survive in the games until we are among the top 25. This must be done several times in different games, since it is a Mission divided into several phases. Surely we will complete them playing normally.
These are all the phases of the Mission:
Earn XP on creator islands
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must get 50,000 Season XP playing Creative maps. We go to the Discover tab, and there we go to Fortnite Creative mode maps. Once here, we play until we get 50,000 experience points on any Creative map.
In our Fortnite guide we tell you what all the news of this season is and how to complete all the Missions, among other things.