Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Testing Missions guide – Wishlist

The first set of Missions of Evidence is called Wish list. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Testing Missions – Wishlist

Wish list

Phase 1 of 5 – Open containers in the same game (0/10) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP per completed phase

Phase 1 of 5 – Survive until you reach the top 25 (0/2) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP per completed phase

Discover Quests

Get PE on creator islands (0/50,000) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Stage 1 of 5 – Open containers in the same match

We searched a box of ammo

This Mission is divided into several phases:

Stage 1 of 5 – Open containers in the same match : We must register ten containers in the same game. Any object that we can open counts as a container: chests, ammunition boxes, coolers, freezers, cash registers, safes, wooden barrels of fishing rods…

Stage 2 of 5 – Go a certain distance in a vehicle in the same match : we have to travel 2,500 meters inside a vehicle in the same game.

Stage 3 of 5 – Deal melee damage to opponents in the same match : We must inflict 200 points of melee damage to enemies in the same game. For this we can use the pickaxe or weapons like the Kinetic Blade.

Phase 4 of 5 – Carry 3 weapons of Epic rarity or higher at the same time : we have to have in the inventory simultaneously three weapons of Epic rarity (purple color), Legendary rarity (orange color), Exotic rarity (light blue color) or Mythic rarity (light yellow color).

Stage 5 of 5 – Help eliminate opponents in the same match: We must obtain five assists in the same game. That is, we must damage an enemy, and have a teammate kill him. This is a relatively easy thing to do in Team Fray.

Stage 1 of 5 – Survive until you reach the top 25

We stayed in the top 25 just surviving

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we have to survive in the games until we are among the top 25. This must be done several times in different games, since it is a Mission divided into several phases. Surely we will complete them playing normally.

These are all the phases of the Mission:

Phase 1 of 5 – Survive until you reach the top 25 (0/2) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 5 – Survive until you reach the top 25 (0/4) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 5 – Survive until you reach the top 25 (0/6) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 4 of 5 – Survive until you reach the top 25 (0/8) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 5 of 5 – Survive until you reach the top 25 (0/10) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Earn XP on creator islands

We play a Creative map

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must get 50,000 Season XP playing Creative maps. We go to the Discover tab, and there we go to Fortnite Creative mode maps. Once here, we play until we get 50,000 experience points on any Creative map.

