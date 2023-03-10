Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Week 0 Missions guide

From 03/10/2023 the new ones are available Weekly Missions of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The Missions of this batch correspond to the week 0. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:

Discover named locations near MEGA City (0/3) – Reward: 12,000 Season PE

Activate Augments in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 12,000 Season PE

Recover health or get shield in a scroll bar (0/100) – Reward: 12,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents with a Devastating Pump Shotgun (0/750) – Reward: 12,000 Season XP

Repel players with a Kinetic Blade (0/3) – Reward: 12,000 Season XP

During Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 the Weekly Missions are only five. The next three are the backup ones in case some of the main ones “fail”.

Discover named locations near MEGA City

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must visit Secluded Village, Kenjutsu Crossing and Tranquil Hot Springs. They are new areas of this season that we will find in the following points of the map:

These are the locations that we must visit to complete this Mission

Activate Augments in the same game

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of any game mode, we must activate a total of three Reality Augments. The game gives them to us simply by staying alive in the games. With each one that comes to us we must press right on the crosshead, and choose one of the two that are offered to us.

Recover health or get shield in a scroll bar

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must consume health or shield objects and gain 100 health or shield points while sliding down a scroll bar. The scroll bars are the colored bars in MEGA City. To use them, just jump on top of them.

MEGA City Location

Deal damage to opponents with a Devastating Pump Shotgun

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must inflict a total of 750 damage to opponents with Devastating Pump Shotguns. It is a new type of weapon this season. We will find them randomly on the ground, when opening chests and in supply drops.

Repel players with a Kinetic Blade

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must attack opponents with the Kinetic Blade three different times with the main attack so that they shoot backwards. It is a new type of weapon this season. We will find them randomly on the ground, when opening chests and in supply drops.

