Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Week 1 Missions guide

From 03/14/2023 the new ones are available Weekly Missions of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The Missions of this batch correspond to the Week 1. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Week 1 Missions

Enlarge Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Week 1 Missions

During Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 the Weekly Missions are only five. The next three are the backup ones in case some of the main ones “fail”.

Visit Medieval Dock, Picturesque Square and Kinetic Quarry

Enlarge We visited Picturesque Square

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must visit Medieval Dock, Picturesque Square and Kinetic Quarry. They are found at these points on the map:

Enlarge We must visit these three points on the map

Destroy objects while drifting with a Nitro Drifter

Enlarge We are drifting with a Nitro Drifter destroying trees, signs and lampposts in MEGA City

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must destroy a total of 25 objects on the stage while drifting driving one of the new Nitro Drifter cars. Nitro Drifter cars are found at multiple points on the map, mainly city zones and paved areas like MEGA City and Bubble Bay. With one of these vehicles, we drift while we destroy flimsy objects on the stage such as wooden fences or traffic signs. On the left, where the controls appear, it shows us which button is to skid. On consoles it’s L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, and L on Switch.

Land in MEGA City and survive until you reach the top 25

Enlarge We landed in MEGA City at the beginning of the game

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of Battle Royale or Zero Construction, we must land in MEGA City and then be among the top 25. This is much easier to achieve if we play Squads, since there will be a greater number of teams per game and we will have to survive for less time.

Enlarge MEGA City Location

Deal damage to opponents with three different types of weapons in the same match

Enlarge We shoot an enemy player with a Devastator Rifle with Card Silencer

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of any game mode, we must inflict damage on enemies with three different types of weapons. We will find weapons of all kinds throughout the island. The different types of weapons are as follows:

Pistols

submachine guns

Assault rifles

shotguns

Marksman Rifles

Get a few seconds in the air with a Rogue bike

Enlarge We racked up airtime on one of the new Rogue bikes

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must accumulate a total of 15 seconds of time in the air while we are mounted on one of the new Rogue motorcycles. We will find motorcycles of this type throughout the island, especially in MEGA City and its surroundings on the roads and paved areas. With a Rogue bike in our possession, we tried to use the turbo and the stage itself to make big jumps and thus accumulate “flight” time.

In our Fortnite guide we tell you what are the best methods to level up and how to complete all the Missions, among other things.