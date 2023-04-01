Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Week 2 Missions guide

From 03/21/2023 the new ones are available Weekly Missions of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The Missions of this batch correspond to the week 2. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:
Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Week 2 Missions
During Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 the Weekly Missions are only five. The next three are the backup ones in case some of the main ones “fail”.
Eliminate opponents with a Devastating Assault Rifle with Silencer
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must eliminate a total of five opponents using Devastating Assault Rifles with Silencer. It is a relatively common weapon that we can find randomly throughout the island both on the ground and in chests or supply drops.
Recover health in hot springs
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must recover at least 1 health point by entering the hot springs of Termas Tranquilas. We have to go to this point on the map and get into the water of the hot springs to regenerate life:
Visit three lighthouses in the same game
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of any game mode, we must visit three lighthouses. We leave you a map with their locations:
Buy an item from B4N4N0, Neuralince and B0L4 8
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must buy any object to the characters B4N4N0, Neuralince and B0L4 8. We leave you images with their appearance and locations:
We just talk to them and buy whatever item they have in stock. Indeed, their items for sale cost gold that we will have to have previously earned.
Deal damage to opponents with a Heavy Sniper Rifle
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must inflict a total of 500 damage points to enemies using Heavy Sniper Rifles. They are relatively common weapons that we can find randomly throughout the island both on the ground and in chests or supply drops.
