Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Week 2 Missions guide

From 03/21/2023 the new ones are available Weekly Missions of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The Missions of this batch correspond to the week 2. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:

Eliminate opponents with a Devastating Assault Rifle with Silencer (0/5) – Reward: 12,000 Season PE

Recovers health in hot springs (0/1) – Reward: 12,000 Season PE

Visit three lighthouses in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 12,000 Season PE

Buy an item from B4N4N0, Neuralinx and B0L4 8 (0/3) – Reward: 12,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with a Heavy Sniper Rifle (0/500) – Reward: 24,000 Season XP

During Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 the Weekly Missions are only five. The next three are the backup ones in case some of the main ones “fail”.

Eliminate opponents with a Devastating Assault Rifle with Silencer

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must eliminate a total of five opponents using Devastating Assault Rifles with Silencer. It is a relatively common weapon that we can find randomly throughout the island both on the ground and in chests or supply drops.

Recover health in hot springs

We heal in the hot springs

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must recover at least 1 health point by entering the hot springs of Termas Tranquilas. We have to go to this point on the map and get into the water of the hot springs to regenerate life:

Location of Termas Tranquilas

Visit three lighthouses in the same game

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of any game mode, we must visit three lighthouses. We leave you a map with their locations:

Lighthouse locations to visit

Buy an item from B4N4N0, Neuralince and B0L4 8

We bought an object from Neuralince

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must buy any object to the characters B4N4N0, Neuralince and B0L4 8. We leave you images with their appearance and locations:

We just talk to them and buy whatever item they have in stock. Indeed, their items for sale cost gold that we will have to have previously earned.

Deal damage to opponents with a Heavy Sniper Rifle

We shoot an enemy player using a Heavy Sniper Rifle

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must inflict a total of 500 damage points to enemies using Heavy Sniper Rifles. They are relatively common weapons that we can find randomly throughout the island both on the ground and in chests or supply drops.

