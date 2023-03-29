Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Week 3 Missions guide

From 03/29/2023 the new ones are available Weekly Missions of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The Missions of this batch correspond to the week 3. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Week 3 Missions

Missions of Week 3 of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4

During Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 the Weekly Missions are only five. The next three are the backup ones in case some of the main ones “fail”.

Accept a Contract in different dueling circles where there is a Contract board

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must accept a total of two Contracts in the Contracts panels found in these places:

Locations of the Contract boards with which we have to interact

Get to 86 on a Moto Rogue

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must reach a speed of 86 miles per hour on a Rogue motorcycle. We will find many Rogue Motorcycles in MEGA City and the roads around it. With one of them in our possession, we got on and tried to use the turbo for some stretch of straight and long road.

Open a Provisions Deposit

We open a Deposit of Provisions

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must open a Deposit of Provisions. They are containers that appear randomly around the island as the games progress. To open them, we must perform two actions: first we interact with him, and then we must stay close for a few seconds until the opening is complete.

Hire specialists for scouting, heavy weapons, supplies, and medicine

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: throughout any number of Battle Royale or Zero Build matches, we must hire a character of exploration type, another of heavy weapons type, another of supply type and another of medicine type. We leave you images with their locations:

Exploration specialists: Far Shot and Tactical Vision.

Heavy weapons specialists: Polar and Viscous Patrol Boat.

Supply specialists: Green Beret and Ammunition Expert.

Medicine specialists: Priest and Lifeguard Soldier.

Claim the Isla Botín Capture Point

We captured the flag of Isla Botín

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a Battle Royale or Zero Construction game, we must capture the flag of Isla Botín. Loot Island is a named location on the map that appears randomly throughout the island as matches progress. When it appears, the game itself will indicate it to us with an automatic marker. We have to go to this place and keep possession of the flag until it is captured.

In our Fortnite guide we tell you what are the best methods to level up and how to complete all the Missions, among other things.