Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Week 4 Missions guide

From 04/04/2023 the new ones are available Weekly Missions of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The Missions of this batch correspond to the week 4. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:

During Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 the Weekly Missions are only five. The next three are the backup ones in case some of the main ones “fail”.

Deal damage to players with a Shotgun at a distance of 10 meters or less

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must inflict 300 points of damage to enemy players shooting with a Shotgun of any class while being 10 meters or less from them. Throughout the map we will find Shotguns of all kinds, and in Team Fight we start the games with a Heavy Shotgun in the inventory. With a weapon of this category in our possession, we must shoot from a distance of ten meters or less at enemy players until reaching 300 damage inflicted.

Destroy objects and structures while sliding on scroll bars

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must destroy a total of 25 objects on the stage or structures while we slide down a scroll bar. The scroll bars are the rails along which we can “grind” in MEGA City. While we are mounted on a scroll bar, we must shoot or use explosives to destroy objects on the stage.

Scroll bars are located in MEGA City

Help defeat a boss Card

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a Battle Royale or Zero Construction game, we must inflict any amount of damage to a boss Card until defeating it alone or with friends. Card bosses are hostile NPCs that go with two bodyguards that spawn in Brutal Bastion, Kinetic Quarry, and MEGA City after several storm circles have passed in the game.

Card appears in the following points on the map

Use a tire, a water lily and a turbine to jump through the air

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must jump bouncing on tires, in a water lily and in an air duct. We will find these elements at these points on the map:

tires : They are usually by the gas stations, near the garage or the garbage containers.

Water lily : we will find water lilies in the Termas Tranquilas ponds.

Turbine: They are the air ducts that we can find on the roofs of many buildings in MEGA City.

Open a camera with an access card

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a Battle Royale or Zero Construction game, we must eliminate a boss Card, collect the key card that he drops when he dies and open the vault of the area in which we are. Card bosses are hostile NPCs that go with two bodyguards that spawn in Brutal Bastion, Kinetic Quarry, and MEGA City after several storm circles have passed in the game.

Card appears in the following points on the map. We must eliminate it to obtain her key card and with it open a vault

Remember that if we don’t know where the vaults are in Brutal Bastion, Kinetic Quarry and MEGA City, just equip the key card for a dotted line to appear indicating their location.

