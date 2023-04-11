Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Week 5 Missions guide

From 04/11/2023 the new ones are available Weekly Missions of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The Missions of this batch correspond to the week 5. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Week 5 Missions

During Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 the Weekly Missions are only five. The next three are the backup ones in case some of the main ones “fail”.

Land on a scrollbar after jumping off the bus

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, Land on one of the scroll bars in or around MEGA City after jumping from the bus at the start of the game. The scroll bars are the colored rails that are in this area.

In MEGA City we will find many scroll bars

Get an item or weapon while sliding

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must pick up any weapon or object while we slide. To slide, first we sprint and in the middle of the race we press the button / key to crouch. While we are sliding, we must pick up any object.

Travel a certain distance using the Kinetic Blade’s sliding slash

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must travel a total of 500 meters using the sliding cut of the Kinetic Blade. The sliding slash is a charge attack that we can do by pressing the button/point key while having a Kinetic Blade equipped. We will find random Kinetic Blades all over the map, both on the ground and in chests and in certain spots where there are Kinetic Blade pedestals such as dueling circles.

We will find Kinetic Sheets at these points on the map

Deal damage to opponents with different types of Shotguns

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must hit an opponent with each of the three different types of Shotguns that are available:

Combat Shotgun

Devastating Pump Shotgun

Mastery Shotgun

We will find these three types of Shotguns randomly throughout the island, both on the ground and inside chests or supply drops.

Deal damage to opponents with consecutive shots from the Lightning Spear

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must hit an enemy twice in a row with a Lightning Spear. We will find Lightning Spears randomly on the ground throughout the island or inside the Chests of the Exploration Corps:

In these points of the map there are Chests of the Exploration Corps

This is what the Survey Corps Chests look like

