Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: when it starts, date of the final event and more news

There are only a few days left to enjoy Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4,. The second great season of this episode is already on the horizon and if you want to be prepared for everything that Epic Games has prepared, it will be better to have all the information well at hand.

Therefore, while you finish completing all the challenges of Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 4, here we are going to leave you the details about the new season that opens in a few days on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One , Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices.

VIDEO Fortnite Chapter 1 on GeForce Now Ultimate (RTX 4080)

When does Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 4 end and season 2 start?

Next week we will say goodbye to the current season of the Epic Games battle royale. The company announced an unexpected advance in the premiere of Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4. The first season will end on March 8, 2023.

Therefore, Season 2 is expected to start between March 9 and 10. depending on each territory and the time it takes to update the game. Everything seems to indicate that finally, the news will arrive on March 10.

And it is that, in the 23.50 update on the Cipher missions page you can read the following message “A signal has been detected with an encrypted message in a loop that says 0.3.1.0.2.0.2.3. What could it mean?” This refers to the date: March, the 10th of 2023.

What to expect from Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4?

for now, Nothing has been said about a possible final event of Fortnite chapter 4 season 1so it doesn’t seem like Epic Games I’m going to fire her in style. This is not a surprise as such.

We say this because usually, the first seasons of each chapter do not usually present a high-flying farewell. It is expected that after the usual maintenance time we will be able to access all the news. Which will be?

It seems that this season could focus on continuing to increase the narrative between factions that have been appearing in Fortnite over the years. It is said that the Zorro Clan will have a relevant role in the events of season 2.

Furthermore, it could well be that one of the game skins for this new battle pass. This lizard man skin with a Michael Jackson jacket is in all the pools to appear in the game.

Of course, by the time the new season is released in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch You will be able to know all the news here, in HobbyConsolas.

