Fortnite Club: April Skins and Benefits

We already have all the information about the benefits and the skin that Fortnite Club subscribers will receive in April.

Epic Games confirmed that the skin of nox triarch will come as part of the packagethe Fortnite Club of April. It will be available to all active subscribers on March 31 along with the other benefits of being a member.

Also read: Fortnite: All about the Lantern Festival

In addition to the Nox Triarch outfit, the April Club Pack includes three other items. Wear the coat of darkness, the midnight auspice retro backpackand make sure that no item sees the light of day again with the gloomy sai peak. Also, equip the noxious paper to spread darkness throughout your equipment.

Remember that each month that you have an active Fortnite Club subscription, you will unlock a new stage of the Photonic Legacy set up to a total of six. After stage 1, which is unlocked immediately, subsequent stages will unlock each time you receive the monthly club pack as long as you remain subscribed.

Also read: Fortnite: New Creators Economy 2.0

One benefit of the Fortnite Club is immediate access to the Battle Pass for the current season of Battle Royale. This means that players who have an active Fortnite Club subscription during Chapter 4 – Season 2 of Battle Royale will automatically get the Battle Pass. If you have already purchased the Chapter 4 – Season 2 Battle Pass before subscribing, you will receive a one-time refund of 950 V-Bucks to your account.

In addition, subscribers will receive 1,000 V-Bucks every month. They will receive these V-Bucks on the same day as the subscription billing date. The recurring subscription fee is $230 in Mexico and $11.99 dollars or its equivalent in your local currency and will be charged monthly until cancelled. See the subscription terms for full details, including instructions on how to cancel.