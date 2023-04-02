Fortnite club of March 2023: this is the new skin Kieran the Knight of Rifts

We already know what the content is. fortnite club during the month of March of 2023. Players subscribed to this service Fortnite they will receive the new skin Kieran the Rift Knight. Below we leave you everything there is to know about this skin introduced during the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4including what it looks like and what objects it brings:

What does the March 2023 Fortnite Club include?

He Fortnite Club March 2023 includes the new skin Kieran the Rift Knight and its accessoriesavailable to all members from 03/01/2023 at 01:00 a.m. ET.

Enlarge Fortnite Kieran the Rift Knight Official Skin Art

These are all Kieran the Rift Knight items in Fortnite:

Skin Kieran the Rift Knight

Legacy Blade Backpacking Accessory

Harvesting Tool Legacy Blade

Knight’s Legacy Wrap

Double Edged Sword Music

Enlarge All March 2023 Fortnite Club Items

All of these items will be available to Fortnite Club members starting on 03/01/2023 at 01:00 a.m. CET. Additionally, players who remain subscribed through February and March 2023 will also get the Masterpiece harvesting tool.

Enlarge If we are subscribed to the Fortnite Club for the months of February and March 2023, we get the Masterpiece peak

In addition to all these cosmetic items, the Fortnite Club of February 2023 also includes 1,000 V-Bucks (Fortnite's virtual currency with which to buy all kinds of things) and access to the battle pass of the current season.

What is the Fortnite Club? What is included?

Enlarge Sylvie is the Fortnite Club skin during February 2023

The Fortnite Club is a type of monthly subscription to the game that was released in December 2020. For €11.99 per month, we will obtain, each month, all of the following:

Access to the Battle Pass of the Season the game is in at the time we register.

1,000 paVos to spend them on what we want.

Immediate access to the exclusive pack of the month in which you are.

This is everything announced about the Fortnite Club for February 2023.

