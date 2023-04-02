Fortnite club of March 2023: this is the new skin Kieran the Knight of Rifts

We already know what the content is. fortnite club during the month of March of 2023. Players subscribed to this service Fortnite they will receive the new skin Kieran the Rift Knight. Below we leave you everything there is to know about this skin introduced during the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4including what it looks like and what objects it brings:
What does the March 2023 Fortnite Club include?
He Fortnite Club March 2023 includes the new skin Kieran the Rift Knight and its accessoriesavailable to all members from 03/01/2023 at 01:00 a.m. ET.
These are all Kieran the Rift Knight items in Fortnite:
All of these items will be available to Fortnite Club members starting on 03/01/2023 at 01:00 a.m. CET. Additionally, players who remain subscribed through February and March 2023 will also get the Masterpiece harvesting tool.
In addition to all these cosmetic items, the Fortnite Club of February 2023 also includes 1,000 V-Bucks (Fortnite’s virtual currency with which to buy all kinds of things) and access to the battle pass of the current season.
What is the Fortnite Club? What is included?
The Fortnite Club is a type of monthly subscription to the game that was released in December 2020. For €11.99 per monthwe will obtain, each month, all of the following:
This is everything announced about the Fortnite Club for February 2023. In our Fortnite guide we tell you, among other things, how to complete all the Missions, or how to level up quickly.
Source: Epic Games