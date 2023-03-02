Fortnite Club reveals the new skin and rewards for March 2023 and I’ll tell you how to get them

Start a new month, but Epic Games don’t forget to give us reasons to come back Fortnite from time to time, either with promotions full of free rewards that we can easily get or with premium content packages that are unlocked if we are subscribed to the battle royale service; the latter being what I want to focus on here.

The thing is, the rewards of Fortnite Club of the Month March 2023 are already available. For this reason, I will leave you with the list of contents of the pack in question so that you do not miss anything about it and you can make the best possible decision about what to do this month. Let’s go to trouble

All Fortnite Club rewards for March 2023

Kieran’s new skin 1️⃣

1️⃣ He backpacking accessory Legacy Blade that can be drawn to wield like a beak 4️⃣

that can be drawn to wield like a 4️⃣ He Knight’s Legacy Wrapper 3️⃣

3️⃣ The Battle Pass of the 1 of Chapter 4 if you do not have it (If you bought it before subscribing, you will be refunded the 950 paVos) 4️⃣

(If you bought it before subscribing, you will be refunded the 950 paVos) 4️⃣ 1,000 paVos to spend in the shop you will get a specific day of the month 5️⃣

in the shop you will get 5️⃣ If you were already subscribed in February and you also subscribe in March, you will obtain the peak that receives the name of Masterpiece 6️⃣

Photonic Legacy Set 7️⃣

7️⃣ Next, I leave you an image pack in question:

My personal recommendation (although it is something that really does not matter because of how the service works) is that you wait until The new Season 2 of Chapter 4 will premiere on March 9, since that way you will get your Battle Pass at once and you will have the feeling that you get many more rewards at once. Likewise, if you do it now and you already have the one from this season, you will be given an extra 950 V-Bucks that you can spend on buying the next one.