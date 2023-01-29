Fortnite Club: Sylvie will be the February skin

The February Fortnite Club will not only bring a Sylvie skin, but the character will be accompanied by more benefits.

Epic Games confirmed that the skin of sylviea master blacksmith from an immemorial kingdom, will come as part of the pack ofthe Fortnite Club of February. It will be available to all active Club Fortnite subscribers on January 31.

In addition to the Sylvie outfit, the February Club Pack includes three other items. Sylvie’s companion is a fire-breathing dragon, suitable for someone who is always close to the flames. Take this friend with you when equipping the retro backpack Miraditas. Peepers will cheer them up by belching fire whenever they open a chest or get a kill (players will be able to disable this reactivity in the locker). They can even decorate their inventory with the paper flakes.

And of course, make all your attacks hit your opponents with Sylvie’s dual hammers: the Pickaxe Blacksmith Maces.

Owners of the February Club Pack will receive the additional loading screen Shaping the future later in the month. Plus, Sylvie isn’t the only member of her party: the March Club Pack skin will soon be fighting alongside her! Players who get the club packs for February and March 2023 will receive the Masterpiece pickaxe, suitable for a great adventure. Stay tuned for more information on the March Club Package later in February.

Remember that each month that you have an active Fortnite Club subscription, you will unlock a new stage of the Photonic Legacy set up to a total of six. After stage 1, which is unlocked immediately, subsequent stages will unlock each time you receive the monthly club pack as long as you remain subscribed.

Active Fortnite Club subscribers will receive 1000 V-Bucks every month! They will receive these V-Bucks on the same day as the subscription billing date. Did they subscribe on January 26, 2023? They will receive 1,000 V-Bucks after signing up, and if they remain subscribed, 1,000 V-Bucks on February 26, 2023, March 26, 2023, and so on.