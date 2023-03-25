Fortnite confirms the Attack on Titan crossover with the Eren Yeager skin

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4 is about to arrive, and Epic Games has already started making our mouths water with the announcement of the Attack on Titan crossover along with an Eren Yeager skin.

The new season of Fortnite call “MEGA” will arrive on Friday, March 10, 2023, and the community has a lot to look forward to. We will not only have the changes usual to the maps, weapons and battle pass but also crossover that will leave us speechless.

With this premise, Epic Games has revealed to us the skins that will be included in this Battle Pass and it is that we have a collaboration that will make more than one anime lover fall in love.

The image in question shows us a figure that turns its back on us while observing a neon urban landscape with a phrase: “there is more to explore beyond the walls”.

Although we can only see the back of the character, Eren Yeager, the protagonist of Attack on Titan, can be easily recognized. We can also take our first look at it through the Fortnite season 2 chapter 4 preview trailer.

This is the first look at the Attack on Titan crossover in Fortnite

The arrival of Attack on Titan in Fortnite had been rumored for several years. But with the arrival of Dragon Ball to Battle Royale It seems that a season was opened and the popular anime has finally arrived on the Island.

However, we do not know if Eren will arrive alone or we will have other iconic characters with him. In other anime crossovers we have had various characters that have come little by little in waves. Also, each of them have had anime-inspired weapons so we could have something similar.

We will have to wait for Fortnite to reveal all the details of the collaboration, but it seems that we will have a lot of content to be able to say goodbye to the anime within the battle royale.