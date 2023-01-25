Fortnite Creative Update 23.20

Fortnite Update 23.20 brings the Fortnite Battle Royale Shock Hammer, Scout Falcon, Guardian Shield, and Reboot Van, as well as an improved Ball Spawner Device, new Wild Animal Spawner visual variations, options custom postgames for all islands, plus updates and bug fixes for devices, islands, and tools.

shock hammer



The shock hammer is a melee weapon that deals damage, but can also be thrown at players, squads, or opponents at the point of impact.

After charging up a hit attack, players can launch others by releasing the main fire button while airborne. It can also be used to propel yourself and other players by holding down the main fire button when the hammer hits the ground. It’s like a shock grenade, but in a giant hammer.

you can place oath chests on your islands for players to randomly find a shock hammer.

scouting falcon



The scouting hawk it is a mechanical flying companion that can be used to mark opponents, open containers and take loot with it or drag it towards other players. However, this powerful tool has a drawback: players will be vulnerable while wielding it, so they will have to consider whether it is worth the risk.

you can place oath chests on your island for players to randomly find a scouting hawk.

guardian shield



A little extra defense never hurts. The guardian shield Deploys a protective barrier in front of the player that blocks damage, allowing them to take cover while moving. It can also be thrown to the ground to create a static defensive barrier. The shield is temporary, and will change color to indicate how much time is left until it is depleted.

you can place oath chests on your island for players to randomly find a guardian shield.

Reset Van Generator



place the reset van generator on your islands so that players can revive eliminated members of their team. You can decide which teams or classes use the van and what happens when it reloads or when a group of players is reset.

The reset cards They are dropped by players upon being eliminated, but only if they have teammates who can pick them up. You will also need to place reset vans that can be used by the class or equipment of the eliminated players. In the My Island Settings tab there is a new option called Drop reset card when eliminated which will come activated by default as if it can restart. If you disable it, eliminated players will not drop reset cards.

New ball generator



We’ve focused on creating a new and improved ball generator that uses our modern physics system, and we’re happy to announce that it’s coming out in patch 23.20 along with other options and tweaks. You can, for example, directly modify the size of the ball, customize the maximum distance it can reach, and have it trigger events when players touch it.

With the release of the new ball generator, the old one will be renamed “(obsolete) ball generator”. Over time, we will end up deleting the old one.

Note: New ball generator information has been added to the device document for its old version. However, you will be able to find a link to the new sections in a note at the top of the page.

New models of wild animal variations

Added new visual variations for some of the animals in the Wild Animal Spawner. If you set the option Kind What Chicken, Wild pigeither Wolf You will see that the option also appears biome variation. These animals will look like Classic by default, but you can choose Medieval either Snow.

Custom post game settings for all islands

Custom post-game settings are now available for all creator-designed islands. Until now it was only possible when creating a Battle Royale island in Creative mode. To customize the post-game experience on your island, go to My Island > UI and go down to the option Type of flow after departure. If you set the option as personalizedyou will find several options available type of flow after departure:

Show Custom Post-Game Scoreboard

Custom postgame animation style

Custom Postgame Animation Color Set

Custom Postgame Win Animation Text

Custom postgame win animation subtext

Custom Aftergame Defeat Animation Style

Custom Postgame Defeat Animation Color Set

Custom Postgame Defeat Animation Text

Custom postgame defeat animation subtext

Custom Postgame Draw Animation Style

Custom Postgame Draw Animation Color Set

Custom Postgame Draw Animation Text

Custom Postgame Tie Subtext

For more information on post-game options, see Changing UI Settings in My Island. You can also customize the postgame UI with the endgame device instead of the My Island settings.

other updates

Manual Updates

There is a new Galleries section on our official documentation website.

device updates

mutation zone : Added option allow jumps so that creators can turn them on or off.

: Added option so that creators can turn them on or off. has been added the oath chest to the device of the Chest and Ammo Gallery.

Enhanced Device Updates

HUD Messaging Device (Only on Optional Enhanced Devices):The HUD message device for islands that have been changed to upgraded devices has been redesigned and now has several new options:

Placement : added a new option personalized A that shows an anchor point for the message and whose position will be offset from that anchor. When using custom offsets, keep in mind that other devices may have different screen sizes, so try to use the most appropriate anchor point.

: added a new option A that shows an anchor point for the message and whose position will be offset from that anchor. When using custom offsets, keep in mind that other devices may have different screen sizes, so try to use the most appropriate anchor point. Layer (0-4) : You can have multiple HUD messages on screen at once. Each layer can display a HUD message and its own message queue.

: You can have multiple HUD messages on screen at once. Each layer can display a HUD message and its own message queue. Priority : sets the importance of the message. Messages are queued in order of priority, with priority 0 being the most important.

: sets the importance of the message. Messages are queued in order of priority, with priority 0 being the most important. Allow multiple messages in queue : Sets whether you can have multiple messages from the same device queued up to be displayed at the same time. Previously, this was the default behavior.

: Sets whether you can have multiple messages from the same device queued up to be displayed at the same time. Previously, this was the default behavior. Max Queue Time : If a message has been queued for display, this option sets how long it waits before it is removed from the queue. This is useful for messages that are only relevant close to the time they need to be displayed.

: If a message has been queued for display, this option sets how long it waits before it is removed from the queue. This is useful for messages that are only relevant close to the time they need to be displayed. Queue message for players joining a game in progress – This allows players to join the game after the messages have been sent.

– This allows players to join the game after the messages have been sent. Reevaluate messages before showing: Messages are only shown to the players they are valid for when they are posted. If a player changes teams after the messages have been queued to be displayed, this option will check for invalid ones, so the device will not show them to them. For example, if there is a message to be shown to team 1 and a player switches to another team, this option will prevent that player from seeing messages addressed to team 1.

Error correction

Device fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented players from placing the Sky Dome gadget.

Fixed a bug that caused items attached to the item placement device to stop moving after colliding with others.

Fixed a bug where players joining sessions in progress would not see the water device fill up.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to disconnect when using multiple items with the item tamper device.

Fixed a bug that caused players to get stuck when crouching and falling into the volume of the water device.

Fixed a bug that caused items to appear on top of the item spawner device. As a consequence, the item limit was reached.

Fixed a bug where spawned guards would not attack players within range if the option Team was set as wild animals and creatures .

was set as . Fixed a bug that caused the Sucker Launcher to miss its target.

Fixed an issue where items registered with the Capture Zone Device would continue to float above the device even after being removed.

Fixed a bug that caused the tank’s acceleration sound to be muted while moving.

Fixed improved devices

Fixed an issue where players could place more gadgets than the original limit allowed after upgrading their island to upgraded gadgets.

Fixed a bug where the item that removes the cheat tile would not reset at the end of a match.

Tool bug fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the hotbar to not show the icons of the copied resources.

island fixes

Fixed an issue that caused grass to spawn on the asphalt on the Tilted Flats POI Island.

Fixed an issue that caused the pavement to overlap the sidewalk northwest of the Tilted Flats POI Island.

Fixed a bug that caused some items in Ring Gallery A to be missing.

Fixed a bug that caused the Battle Bus to not make any sounds.

Fixed an issue where targeting bots on the Battle Royale Island would cause long load times at the start and end of matches.

Gameplay fixes