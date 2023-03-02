Fortnite: Creed Missions guide

The Creed Missions are already available in Fortnite. Are Missions of Adonis Creed They bring us different tasks to perform in exchange for experience and a graffiti. In our Fortnite guide we tell you how to complete all Creed Missions:

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1: Creed Missions

Additional Creed Objectives

Complete 5 Creed Missions (0/5) – Reward: Creed Gloves spray

Creed Missions

Catch a chicken (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Deal melee damage to opponents (0/200) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Throw off-road tires and flip an overturned vehicle (0/2) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Recover health with bandages (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Collect Rush Juice in different games (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Survive until you reach the top 25 (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Travel by sprinting or sliding in the same game (0/500) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Complete 5 Creed Missions

This Mission asks us to complete any five Missions below. As a reward we will get the Graffiti Creed Gloves.

catch a chicken

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must catch a chicken. Chickens are relatively common wild animals that can be found all over the island. As soon as we see one, we have to run after it and press the pickaxe button (with the default controls on all platforms).

Deal melee damage to opponents

We hit a downed enemy player with our pickaxe

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must inflict a total of 200 damage points to opponents. For this, we can hit them with our pickaxe or use Shock Hammers to deal damage. We will find this last type of weapon all over the island randomly in the Chests of Oaths.

Launch off-road tires and flip an overturned vehicle

We turn over an overturned Dirt Bike

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must improve a car, truck or van with All Terrain Tires, and we also have to overturn one of these vehicles and turn them around.

Off-Road Tires can be found randomly all over the island, either on the ground, in chests, in red toolboxes that are usually found at gas stations, or by breaking tire lockers at gas stations as well.

To flip an overturned vehicle, we simply approach it and press the interact button/key (with the default controls).

Regain health with bandages

This Quest can be completed by throwing the Bandages instead of using them

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must use three Bandages. Bandages are a healing item that we find randomly on the ground or in chests. To use them, we must have less than 75 life points. For some reason the Mission tells us if we throw the Bandages in addition to using them (we aim and launch).

Collect Rush Juice in different matches

We found Rush Juice on the floor

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in three different games of any game mode, We must collect at least one Rush Juice per game. Rush Juices are a healing/utility item that can be found randomly throughout the island, either on the ground, in chests, or in coolers. For some reason, the Mission is completed without further ado by taking a pack of three Rush Juices.

Survive until you reach the top 25

We won a game, which means we obviously made it to the top 25

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must be among the first 25. It is a fairly simple task that we will probably complete playing normally. We remind you that if you play Squads you will have a better chance of being in the top 25 as there are more teams per game.

Travel by sprinting or sliding in the same game

We sprinted under the effects of the Juice Rush

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of any game mode, we must accumulate a total of 500 meters of distance covered by sprinting and/or sliding. It is self explanatory; we simply sprint and glide (crouch after sprinting) until we reach 500 meters of distance covered in these two ways.

