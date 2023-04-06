Fortnite dates the skins of Eren, Levi and Mikasa from Attack on Titan

In Fortnite, if you win, you live; if you lose, you die; if you don’t fight, you can’t win. And the battle royale is more than ready and ready to embrace its new and expected event of Attack on Titan with which the Eren Yeager skin will arrive at the battle pass of this Chapter 4 – Season 2.

But the surprise has jumped when presenting Epic Games its new collaboration, since Eren will arrive accompanied by the Levi and Mikasa skins Direct to the in-game store. Something that has not happened with the latest special skins, such as Indiana Jones or Geralt de Rivia.

A presentation in style in a trailer that makes no sense, in which Fortnite confirm the release date of the skins, fulfilling one of the most optimistic theories that pointed out at the beginning-mid of the month of April. and noThere isn’t enough time to know if this is the right thing to do, but we’ll find out.

Of course, these aspects will not arrive alone, because as it was already filtered and it does not stop showing itself in the different promotional videos, we will have in Fortnite the 3D maneuvering team to gain a truly crazy mobility, leaving behind similar items such as Spider-Man’s glove-hook or web-slinger.

Date for Attack on Titan skins in Fortnite

The update of Fortnite It is already more than ready and prepared, and we will only have to wait for the usual day for it, such as the next Tuesday April 11, 2023. Day in which we can get into trouble with the special missions for get eren for free with this season’s battle pass.

Levi and Mikasa, for their part, will arrive with their respective lots at the store, where a large number of users will leave a good amount of V-Bucks to acquire the rest of the aspects of one of the great anime of the moment.