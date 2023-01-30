Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover announced targeting Gohan and Piccolo

Epic Games has announced a new Fortnite Dragon Ball collaboration, and a release date for the anime’s return and battle royale game crossover has also been announced. This follows on from an incredibly successful Fortnite Dragon Ball collaboration from late last year.

The new Fortnite Dragon Ball Super crossover is coming on January 31and it doesn’t look like Epic Games revealed anything else about the collaboration other than a rather vague tweet, but I sure would expect Fortnite skins and the like.

The last Fortnite Dragon Ball event had skins, an adventure island, challenges, weapons, and more cosmetics available, so it stands to reason that the success of that event would be replicated here in some form – get your Fortnite V-Bucks ready then.

Eagle-eyed fans have seen the small red symbols on the ship, which represent the Red Ribbon army in the world of Dragon Ball Super, and the most recent movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This has led many to speculate that Gohan, Piccolo, Cheelai, and perhaps Hamma 1 and 2 could appear at the event and even possibly as skins. However, this has not been confirmed for the Fortnite Dragon Ball Super collaboration.

There is an unconfirmed image of Gohan, Piccolo and Cell. The Super Hero connection has a lot of stakes on Gohan and Piccolo at least, so I’m confident those characters will show up, perhaps with cosmetics from the last event coming back to the forefront as well.

This all comes ahead of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release date, as we’re still deep into Chapter 4 Season 1 right now.

If you’d like some help getting into the multiplayer game with the new Fortnite Dragon Ball collaboration, we’ve got a breakdown of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 map along with a look at Fortnite Augments as well.

via: www.pcgamesn.com