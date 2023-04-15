Fortnite: Filter more details of the collaboration with Doctor Who

The union between the battle royale and the popular British franchise would have an event on the same level as Dragon Ball or The Most Wanted.

In the past Fortnite had a small collaboration with doctor who, unleashing a creative map based on their universe and awarding a TARDIS image spray. Some time later it was leaked that an event that would forge the union of both worlds was in early development. And now apparently there are advances of the latter that indicate your enjoyment for a few months from now.

iFireMonkey, a leaker dedicated to battle royale news, provided more details about the project attached to the popular British BBC franchise. I would see the light end of this yearsigning up for around November, and would have references to his 60th anniversary special.

☎️ Fortnite x Doctor Who It has recently been brought to my attention that there have been discussions in regards to a potential collaboration between Fortnite and Doctor Who. Based on what I’m aware of, this would be a two week long event in game (using an event tab similar to… pic.twitter.com/AOS51ufD1Z — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 15, 2023

In principle, the collaboration of Fortnite and Doctor Who would be an event of the same magnitude as that of Dragon Ball or the most recent of The Most Wanted. I would have one featured tab in game interface and in which a number of rewards would be placed. In addition we would have a new creative map and even challenges with PE packs.

As for cosmetics in general, it was reported that there will be character-based skins for the first time. They are estimated to be two outfits, two pickaxes, a hang glider and an emote that will be released in the item shop. Also for those who play on his terrain inspired by his universe could win the graffiti with the image of Beep the Meepone of his fictional aliens.

To finish IFireMonkey stressed that the collaboration of Fortnite and Doctor Who, at first, was connected to the world of Fall Guys. Previously, the developers seemed to have plans to create a “Ground Zero” event that connects both games, which were recorded in previous leaks. Unfortunately they ended up being scrapped.