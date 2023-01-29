Fortnite filters the return of Tilted Floors for Chapter 4

Tilted towers It has been, is and will be the history of Fortnite forever. The game is not understood in the same way without this mythical location that was synonymous with death in the first seasons, given its popularity. Everyone always wanted to fall there.

But long ago it was destroyed. The lore of the battle royale, the destruction of the islands and the inexorable passage of time, led us to say goodbye to her. Until just one year ago we received the gift of return of Tilted Floorswhich accompanied us again during the following seasons, until it was again devastated during the Fracture event that ended Chapter 3.

Since then, only the mythical Clock Tower survives in a cave hidden in the snow. A snow that, just as before hid the location under a huge iceberg, could again be housing some remains of the city. Or at least so seem to indicate some of the internal files of Fortnite.

Tilted Towers returning in Chapter 4?! 😳 There is a TEMP POI_AmbientBank sound file added for a POI on the current Island named Titled_Towers.. Would you love to see a return of Tilted Towers? pic.twitter.com/PcbDYJC6mE — FortTory – Fortnite leaks & news (@FortTory) January 18, 2023

And it is that in one of the last patches a sound command called AmbientBank_Titled_Towers appeared. Sort of like ambient sound for a bank within this location. Of course, the file has a trick, because Pisos Picados in English is Tilted Towers, and not Titled Towers… a typo, or a game by the developers to maintain the hype and the conspiracy theories.

Of course, on the other hand, the construction of the strange giant portal along stargate could have a lot to do with this. Not only as part of the final event of the season, but also that portal is able to bring back the city of Tilted Floors to Chapter 4 of Fortnite.