Fortnite: Find It Missions and Rewards

Fortnite Find It missions are a great chance to claim rewards and XP in different games.
The news Find it missions in Fortnite They pay homage to the games from the creators and give you a chance to earn XP and special locker items. These quests will be available until March 8.
rewards
You will earn XP for every Fortnite Find It mission you complete. By completing a certain number of these quests, you will unlock one or more special locker items:
- Completed 3 Find It in Fortnite missions:
- Carbide Creation Emoticon
- 6 Fortnite Find It missions completed:
- spray burning wheel
- Rainbow Grid Paper
- Completed 9 Find It missions in Fortnite:
- Spark of creativity emoticon
- Gesture Look at the map
FIND IT IN FORTNITE: GAMES AND MISSIONS
Here you will find a preview of all six games and will be able to see their associated missions. All six games can be found on the Fortnite Discover screen (in the “Find it in Fortnite” section) and the missions can be found in the “Find it in Fortnite” section on the Missions page.
MYTHICAL ARMS ASSAULT IN PRISON
Creator:Bullseye
Island name and code: Mythical armed assault in prison 6882-8801-3933
Genders: weapons, shots, armed assault
creator details:
A classic gun assault game set in a ruined prison. The first to use all 25 weapons wins!
Associated missions:
- Eliminate 15 opponents in Mythic Prison Gun Raid
- Eliminate 3 opponents without getting eliminated in Mythic Prison Arms Raid
DEADPINES: ZOMBIE SURVIVAL
creators: Puzzler, Distortion, Skttlz, FatalFoo
Island name and code: Deadpines: Zombie Survival 0598-1708-7538
Genders: zombies, weapons, shooting
creator details:
Deadpines: Zombie Survival is a roguelite zombie survival game for up to four players.
Associated missions:
Destroy 500 zombies in Deadpines: Zombie Survival
Get 10 crystals in Deadpines: Zombie Survival
MACHINE WAR
Creator:zahame
Island name and code: Machine Warfare 5032-2578-0034
Genders: weapons, shooting, tactical defense
creator details:
⭐ HUMANS AGAINST MACHINES ⭐
📍CAPTURE AREAS
🛩️ PLANE
🚁 CHOPPA
🔫LOTS OF WEAPONS
Associated missions:
Get 300 points for your team in Machine War
Eliminate 25 opponents in Machine War
MURDER MYSTERY | PWR
Creator:PWR
Island name and code: Murder Mystery | PWR 0583-5944-5318
Genders: mystery, investigation
creator details:
Avoid the innocent as the killer. Eliminate the killer as the sheriff. Avoid the killer as one of the innocent.
Associated missions:
Collect 50 coins in Murder Mystery | PWR
Win 15 rounds in Murder Mystery | PWR
VALHALLA
Creator: SvenP
Island name and code: Valhalla 0399-0154-2182
Gender: open world
creator details:
Open world adventure! 🗺️🐺
Improves health and damage 🗡️
Explore a world of Norse mythology 🌈🗺️
Loot or craft legendary weapons! ✨
Associated missions:
Open 25 chests in Valhalla
Travel 30,000 distance across the realms in Valhalla
DEATH RACE WITH MOTORCYCLE 75 LEVELS
Creator: Choupala
Island name and code: 75 level motorcycle death race 6562-2122-0969
Gender: careers
creator details:
🏍 Motorcycle Racing 🏍
🏃♂ Compete 🏃♂
💰 Gold Rewards 💰
🍀 Checkpoints 🍀
❤ Leaderboard ❤
Associated missions:
Reach 5 checkpoints in the 75 level Motorcycle Deathrace
Complete Motorcycle Deathrace of 75 levels