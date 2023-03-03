Fortnite: Find It Missions and Rewards

Fortnite Find It missions are a great chance to claim rewards and XP in different games.

The news Find it missions in Fortnite They pay homage to the games from the creators and give you a chance to earn XP and special locker items. These quests will be available until March 8.

Also read: Fortnite: How to do the Encryption missions

rewards

You will earn XP for every Fortnite Find It mission you complete. By completing a certain number of these quests, you will unlock one or more special locker items:

Completed 3 Find It in Fortnite missions: Carbide Creation Emoticon

6 Fortnite Find It missions completed: spray burning wheel Rainbow Grid Paper

Completed 9 Find It missions in Fortnite: Spark of creativity emoticon Gesture Look at the map



FIND IT IN FORTNITE: GAMES AND MISSIONS

Here you will find a preview of all six games and will be able to see their associated missions. All six games can be found on the Fortnite Discover screen (in the “Find it in Fortnite” section) and the missions can be found in the “Find it in Fortnite” section on the Missions page.

MYTHICAL ARMS ASSAULT IN PRISON

Creator:Bullseye

Island name and code: Mythical armed assault in prison 6882-8801-3933

Genders: weapons, shots, armed assault

creator details:

A classic gun assault game set in a ruined prison. The first to use all 25 weapons wins!

Associated missions:

Eliminate 15 opponents in Mythic Prison Gun Raid

Eliminate 3 opponents without getting eliminated in Mythic Prison Arms Raid

DEADPINES: ZOMBIE SURVIVAL

creators: Puzzler, Distortion, Skttlz, FatalFoo

Island name and code: Deadpines: Zombie Survival 0598-1708-7538

Genders: zombies, weapons, shooting

creator details:

Deadpines: Zombie Survival is a roguelite zombie survival game for up to four players.

Associated missions:

Destroy 500 zombies in Deadpines: Zombie Survival

Get 10 crystals in Deadpines: Zombie Survival

MACHINE WAR

Creator:zahame

Island name and code: Machine Warfare 5032-2578-0034

Genders: weapons, shooting, tactical defense

creator details:

⭐ HUMANS AGAINST MACHINES ⭐

📍CAPTURE AREAS

🛩️ PLANE

🚁 CHOPPA

🔫LOTS OF WEAPONS

Associated missions:

Get 300 points for your team in Machine War

Eliminate 25 opponents in Machine War

MURDER MYSTERY | PWR

Creator:PWR

Island name and code: Murder Mystery | PWR 0583-5944-5318

Genders: mystery, investigation

creator details:

Avoid the innocent as the killer. Eliminate the killer as the sheriff. Avoid the killer as one of the innocent.

Associated missions:

Collect 50 coins in Murder Mystery | PWR

Win 15 rounds in Murder Mystery | PWR

VALHALLA

Creator: SvenP

Island name and code: Valhalla 0399-0154-2182

Gender: open world

creator details:

Open world adventure! 🗺️🐺

Improves health and damage 🗡️

Explore a world of Norse mythology 🌈🗺️

Loot or craft legendary weapons! ✨

Associated missions:

Open 25 chests in Valhalla

Travel 30,000 distance across the realms in Valhalla

DEATH RACE WITH MOTORCYCLE 75 LEVELS

Creator: Choupala

Island name and code: 75 level motorcycle death race 6562-2122-0969

Gender: careers

creator details:

🏍 Motorcycle Racing 🏍

🏃‍♂ Compete 🏃‍♂

💰 Gold Rewards 💰

🍀 Checkpoints 🍀

❤ Leaderboard ❤

Associated missions:

Reach 5 checkpoints in the 75 level Motorcycle Deathrace

Complete Motorcycle Deathrace of 75 levels