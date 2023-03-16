Fortnite fined $245 million for inducing involuntary purchases

By Hilda Sevilla

Mexico City.- Epic Games, the company responsible for the Fortnite video game, was fined $245 million by United States authorities.

The Federal Trade Commission of the United States (FTC for its acronym), fined 245 million dollars against the video game company Epic Games after allowing minors to accumulate charges without an adult’s approval.

Likewise, the agency also denounces that the design of the video games is made so that the players make “unwanted purchases” with real money.

In addition, they mention that the combination of controls can be “confusing, counterintuitive and inconsistent”, a reason that also attacks players of “all ages” to make purchases without the consent of a guardian or adult present.

The FCT points out that Epic Games also blocks accounts that claim an unwanted charge or that they do not recognize.

The government agency promised to the active players of Epic Games, that the fine will be imposed in addition to a ban to continue carrying out such practices.

Finally, they mention that the fine will be used to reimburse some affected users for money from unrecognized charges and purchases made by minors.

