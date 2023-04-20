Fortnite: Get rewards on Isla Magistral

AriGameplays, JuanSGuarnizo and Rivers will participate in the Isla Magistral challenge where people can vote and win rewards.

in the new Master Island challenge se Fortnite, six teams of content creators (including arigameplays, JuanSGuarnizo, Rivers and more) must follow a theme to create an island. When the most voted theme is announced on April 21 on the game’s social networks, each team will have 12 days to create their island. Players can get in-game rewards for participating in the challenge.

You must follow these steps to get each reward:

Enter the Isla Magistral challenge site with your Epic Games account until April 20 at 10:00 AM AR and 7:00 MX to get the first in-game reward: the Cuddly Cube spray. Explore the six islands of the Isla Magistral challenge from May 6 to 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM AR and 7:00 AM MX. Then, visit the Isla Magistral challenge site to vote for your favorite island. (Remember that you must explore all the islands to be able to vote). Vote for an island to get the second reward in the game: the sweetie peak.

MAGISTRAL ISLAND CHALLENGE – PARTICIPATING TEAMS

Six teams will participate in the Isla Magistral challenge:

Team 1 Captain: arigameplays Island creators: Axel-E-Dag and atomyc

Team 2 Captain: JuanSGuarnizo Island creators: feedowl and JotaPe

Team 3 Captain: Rivers Island creators: santiagorafa and BlakeGW

Team 4 Captain: Donato Island creators: kaiwen and Boshy

team 5 Captain: Hyper Island creators: pachimole and hooshen

team 6 Captain: creativesergi Island creators: reaper45 and doubting



The most voted theme will be announced on April 21 on Fortnite’s social networks. You will be able to play the complete six islands with their island code from May 6 to May 12.

After exploring all the islands, you can vote for your favorite on the Isla Magistral challenge site. Choose the island that seemed most creative to you and that best followed the theme. The most voted island will be announced on the Fortnite social networks on May 13.