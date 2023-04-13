Fortnite hides from complaints in the shadow of TikTok

Little by little the siege around Chinese companies in the West has been closing. They have experienced it firsthand on TikTok and a long list of companies like Shein that work in production or merchandise from the Asian country. But ironically, Tencent, the company that owns Fortnite developer Epic Games, has not only dodged the bullets but continues to grow.

It may have achieved this simply by having the filter that Epic represents, the developer company is still located in the United States despite having Asian owners, and that has also allowed them to have good relationships with key pop culture companies like Warner Brothers or Disney, that in Fortnite Batman can be seen fighting with Captain America is already quite striking, but it is still strange that it is enough for this situation to be overlooked.

It is worth noting that there are differences between the two companies, in China they own only 47% of the video game developers and not the entire application as in the case of TikTok, but anyway the data that passes through there is just as delicate and They end up in the same place. In addition, given that at this point, more than a video game, it is a space for users to interact and live experiences that have already included concerts and premieres of trailers and movies (to the point that the ‘Star Wars’ emperor was revived in Fortnite before in the cinema).

The truth is that at the moment they should not be so calm. Let’s remember that, like any digital application that also includes a store, the information handled in this type of digital space is sensitive, and not only for economic reasons but also for digital ones. In addition, there are traditional concerns about the platform being used to send Chinese propaganda.a problem that was also mentioned by the United States Congress when talking about the application.

THE FENCE AGAINST TIKTOK HAS NOT STOPPED GROWING

Although the company has good numbers, we are talking about a platform with one billion registered users and almost 30 million of them active every day, the year has started somewhat chaotically for TikTok. There are more and more countries that prohibit their politicians and officials from having the application downloaded, in the United States they threaten to veto its use altogether.

It is that the case of Fortnite is similar even in that. Although the total subscribers are much lower, “barely” 400 million, it has almost the same 30 million active per day, and the total number of subscribers has not stopped increasing. The other problem that is repeated in both cases is the average age of its users, who are mostly children and adolescents. It is a complicated reality when it comes to taking measures in this regard, not to mention that not all of these would necessarily be popular.

At the same time a significant amount of money is moved. Epic Games, the developer of the game, is valued at 31,500 million dollars while Tencent’s Chinese parent has a value of more than 500,000 million, a not inconsiderable amount, although it has been falling on the stock market for days due to the uncertainty of the companies and Chinese investors caused by tensions with Taiwan.

THE TENSION IN TAIWAN WORSENS THE SITUATION OF FORTNITE AND TIKTOK

As if the current pressures were not enough for Chinese companies, the recent uncertainty related to the “practice maneuvers” taken near the Taiwanese island may further increase their concern. As mentioned, several of them have had to accept the blow to the stock market in recent days, and for now the speech of the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) has not lowered its belligerent tone with this situation.

It is that just as TikTok in Tencent and Epic Games must have the Western reaction to Russian companies very fresh in their memory. Although it has been a good cause of the current crisis in European countries, the West has already shown that it was willing to assume this type of pressure in cases of attacks on sovereign territories by powers of this type.

At the same time it is worth noting that it is a clearly different situation. Despite recent reactions, Taiwan is not recognized as a sovereign state, as is Ukraine. In any case, this difference is due to the type of complex geopolitical discussions that are not taken into account when the first bullet is fired.