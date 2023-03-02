Fortnite: How to do the Encryption missions

We tell you how you can complete the new challenges that are part of the last stretch of season 1 of the battle royale.

In the last few hours, update V23.50 has come out in Fortnite, which removed almost everything associated with The Most Wanted and brought as its latest content some curious encryption missions. However, these have almost illegible descriptions and require a little time to decipher.

You can now complete the challenges that came in the last stretch of the first season of the battle royale Chapter. You can secure lots of XP and interesting little rewards along the way, such as the animated and rare weapon paper circuitry. It should be remembered that they will be available up to two days after the premiere of the next period.

Fortnite’s Encryption missions have a twist in the substitution of the digits. In this case, the alphabet would no longer suffice to replace each one of them, since we also have to make a subtraction, guiding us from the keys that are left in its dedicated tab.

Let’s try the first challenge starting with 18.12.1.30.3. Subtracting the first few numbers given to us as a clue for the task (1.0.0.3.2.0.2.3) in order would give us 17.12.1.27.1. Replacing the last ones with letters forms the word Square. The only location that has that name on the map is the Picturesque Plaza.

Stage 1: 18.12.1.30.3 17.11.17.22.16.19.8.22.3.3 – Inspect the wall under the east building in Picturesque Plaza

The objective is to find the location and destroy the green/yellow cabinet to access a special basement. Once destroyed, go down and check where there is a bright white light similar to the keys to the holographic chests on a table. It is interacted with and the task is taken for granted at the same time as the stage 2 assignment.

Stage 2: 23.20.1.25.16 1.7.22.17.20.16.15 7.14 22.20 13.8.21.23 4.16.26.15 – Use a spray in Split Bowl

Now you will have to redirect yourself to Ciudad Opposite and get to the bowling alley where Joni Scarlata’s NPC is located. The only thing you will have to activate is a spray that is in the special category of your action wheel. We talk about distant roarthat once you apply it, the stage will be completed and it will also be added to your inventory permanently.

At the moment these are just the only two stages revealed between the Encrypted missions in Fortnite. Waiting for the third and last one that will make it easier to obtain the role of the Circuit System weapon. In the meantime you can go about getting the remaining tasks that grant portions of XP or play creative mode to complete the tasks assigned to “Find it in Fortnite”.