Fortnite: How to get the Eren Jaeger skin?

At the beginning of March, the rumors about possible crossovers and collaborations in Fortnite facing Season 2 of the current Chapter 4 pointed out that Eren jaeger, protagonist of Attack on Titan (shingeki no kyojin) I would be more than close to landing on the battle royale most popular in recent times. A few days have just passed since those rumors that Epic Games officially announced the arrival, not only of Eren, but also of Mikasa Ackerman and the Captain Levi to the famous island.

Today, the wait is over because just a couple of days ago he arrived at Fortnite patch 24.20the version in which Eren, Mikasa, he Captain Levi and various items from the anime such as Three-Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment and the Lightning Spears They land in the video game. From now on aspects of Mikasa Ackerman and the Captain Levi They can only be acquired by buying it from the store fortnite, however the appearance of Eren jaeger is unlockable (Battle Pass exclusive) and from ESPM News We tell you how to do to get said skin.

How to get the Eren Jaeger look?

The first thing to keep in mind is that in order to unlock eren in Fortnite, must have the battle passotherwise they will not be enabled to carry out the missions. Eren jaeger arrives with a total of eight new cosmetics, including: a Harvesting Tool, Emote, Back Bling, Wrap and more, so you can have the full set and annihilate the Titans Eren Jaeger style!

But in order to unlock the skin of eren First we must complete the eight missions of the eight aforementioned cosmetics, for this we must:

Search 3 (three) Survey Corps Trunks – Unlocks «Eren’s Showdown» (Graffiti).

Hit 4 (four) different Titan targets on the back of the neck with the 3-Dimensional Maneuver Team – Unlocks «Titan strike» (Collection Tool).

Hit 7 (seven) opponents with the 3-Dimensional Maneuver Kit or Lightning Spear – Unlocks «Eren’s determination» (Emotes).

Destroy 50 (fifty) structures with the Lightning Spear – Unlocks «Exploration Equipment» (Wrapping).

Deal 300 damage to opponents while airborne – Unlocks Attack on Titan Banner Icon.

Swing between 3 (three) trees in a row with the 3-Dimensional Maneuver Gear – Unlock «A world without walls» (Charging screen).

Visit 5 (five) Guard Towers – Unlocks «Greetings from the Exploration Corps» (Gesture).

Discover the basement of the Jaeger Family in picturesque square – Unlock “Basement Key» (Backpacking accessory).

The missions are simple, it does not have any otherworldly obstacles, however we believe that finding the Jaeger Family Basement It could take you time, since it is hidden. That is why we give them a hand and then we leave them pointed out where to look in picturesque square to complete this mission.

More in our section Guides.