Fortnite: How to get the Eren Yeager skin

The new season of fortnite known as Mega has just started on March 10. One of his surprises is that the character of Eren Yaeger will be one of those available in the battle pass. Here we will tell you how to get the protagonist of Attack on Titan in the battle royale

The first thing you have to do to get Eren is buy the battle pass. You can do this with the v-bucks you have in your account, with real money or by joining the Fortnite Crew. Once this is done, it will only be a matter of waiting for a while.

Just like Geralt’s skin in last season, players will have to do special quests to get Eren. However these tasks are not available at this time. We will have to wait until we are further into the season for Epic Games to release them.

Although Fortnite He has not released Eren’s missions, we already know what we can achieve with them. In addition to the character, we can unlock his backpack, basement key, and his pickaxe, coup de titan. There will also be a couple of emotes, a spray, a banner, and a weapon decoration. All of these rewards have iconic elements from the popular anime.

What news does Fortnite Mega bring?

Now that the new Fortnite Mega season has been launched, we already know the news that it brings with it. In addition to a new series of skins, the island map has just changed to give entrance to a new city full of neon and Japanese aesthetics. In addition, the ability to slide on rails was added, which are scattered throughout the city.

Source: Epic Games

Of course, a couple of new futuristic-looking vehicles also arrived: a car and a motorcycle. Other additions are four new weapons for players to experiment with. These are a new Pump Shotgun, a Suppressed Assault Rifle, a Pulse Rifle, and a Tech Katana. Ready to jump into this new season?

