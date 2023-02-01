Fortnite: Is an FPS mode coming? A leak seems to confirm it

Over on Twitter, a video seems to confirm the imminent arrival of a highly anticipated FPS mode in Fortnite Battle Royale.

In the great family of shooters there are two related genealogies: the TPS, which practice the camera on the shoulder, and the FPS, where we experience the action through the eyes of our avatar. I’m not telling you any of that. If the market has long been dominated by FPS, obligations at the head of the queue, we find successful TPS. Fortnitenotably, it’s been taking over the world ever since the battle royale mode launched back in 2017. But a future update could change that. Credible video on Twitter shows gameplay in first person.

It looks like the leak that Fortnite is getting a first-person update may be true after all… pic.twitter.com/sV40wKv6Rf —ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 1, 2023

Fortnite: a vision of the future?

What gives credence to this leak is that This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of an FPS mode. a Fortnite. HYPEX, a trusted leaker, had already caused it in June 2022.

On the Epic Games side, it’s always radio silence.. We imagine that they would prefer to announce it in advance. The development time may seem extremely long for something “so simple”, but Fortnite has many small features that can get in the way… like building structures. Adapting the gameplay is not an easy task. Nevertheless, the release of a gameplay video suggests that we will have more news soon.

