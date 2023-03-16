Fortnite is fined 245 million that it will return to its users

Fortnite was at an economic crossroads for three months, after the FTC (Federal Trade Commission of the United States) order a sanction against Epic Games for manipulation of unwanted purchases to minorsapplying up to two sanctions in this process.

Two sanctions that total more than 500 million dollars total. The first fine was applied months ago after the settlement between Epic Games and the FTC, worth about 275 million, as part of a federal court order on behalf of the FTC. Since it was considered that Fortnite there was violated the children’s online privacy protection act (COPPA).

This complaint, which was announced in December, detailed how Epic Games had used different tricks aimed at getting users of all ages to make unwanted purchases, such as the unintuitive one-button purchase system, thus incurring expenses. not wanted. Aggravating the situation of facilitating minors to make this type of purchase without the consent of an adult.

But after that first fine for violating the online privacy protection law for children, there was a second pending sanction, which is the one applied by the FTC itself this week. With it, Epic Games is forced to pay another 245 million dollars that will be used for reimbursement to those affected consumers. By using those data patterns for billing malpractice, manipulating minors into making in-game purchases without parental or guardian approval.

In total, both sanctions add up to the aforementioned 520 million dollars, which will serve both Epic Games and other companies to harden and protect the data of their users, as well as to change purchases with the inclusion of a second confirmation button.