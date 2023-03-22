Fortnite launches a powerful revolution with Creative 2.0: what is Unreal Editor, what is it for and how can you use and download it for free – Fortnite

If you want to know more about Unreal Editor, we help you by providing guides to the new Epic Games tool for your battle royale.

Today was the appointed date: Unreal Publisher (also know as Creative 2.0) is now available on the Epic Games Store for free download. completely free. This tool, which is only available on PC, is a real inflection point for the current Creative mode from Fortnite. Possibly, if you do not know what it is or what it is for, you are wondering where its importance lies. In the following paragraphs we will clarify this matter, and also, we will tell you how can you download it free and start using it right now.

What is Creative 2.0, the new Fortnite tool, and what is it for

Unreal Editor is the evolution of the creative mode that we find in Fortnite. However, his capabilities and features they go beyond a simple ‘update’. It is an editor that, although it does not require great preparation to be able to use it, it is more complex, professional and far superior compared to normal creative mode.

Game designed with the Creative 2.0 tool (source: Epic Games Store).

Players will be able to create their own games and publish them on Fortnite

With it, users can create your own games and experiences and then post them on Fortnite and that they are enjoyed by the rest of the community. It is worth mentioning that Unreal Publisher is based on one of the most powerful graphics engines today: Unreal Engine 5. We have not the slightest bit of doubt that users will originate amazing experiences with the.

Unreal Editor will only be available for download on PC. These are some of its characteristics:





Numerous powerful Unreal Engine 5 tools and workflows.

Importing custom resources.

Design modeling and creation of materials.

system integration Niagara to produce visual effects.

to produce visual effects. You can build animations and kinematics using the tools sequencer and Control Rig.

Epic has devised a new programming language for Unreal Editor

There are many other things, such as the new Verse programming language. Said language, as Epic explains, “offers powerful customization options such as device tampering or chaining and the ability to easily create new game logic».

Unreal Editor Official Guides

For those brave and curious who are willing to dive into this powerful editor, Epic Games has provided the following guides so that your learning is a lot faster and more orientative.

Unreal Editor requirements and how you can download it for free

As we mentioned a few paragraphs earlier, Unreal Publisher It will only be available for download on your computer. To be able to use it, in addition to having installed Fortniteyour computer must meet the requirements which we present below:

Minimum requirements recommended requirements OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU 3.3GHz Core i3-3225 Core i5-7300U 3.5GHz RAM 8GB 8GB GPUs – NVIDIA GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11-capable GPU VRAM – 2GB Additional – ssd

To download it you just have to go to the Epic Games Store. On the right side you will see a yellow panel with the option to “Obtain”. You click on it and follow the steps that will be indicated later.

