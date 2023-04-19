Fortnite makes it easy to make money with Unreal Editor maps (Creative 2.0)

Epic Games is about to drop one of its biggest bombshells with Unreal Editor for Fortnite. Your ultimate tool for any content creator, who from now on can create experiences and games within your own Fortnite.

It has been generating hype for a long time around this Creative 2.0, to call it somehow, since it will leave in diapers the already numerous options that the Creative Mode has to create experiences totally different from those of Battle Royale or Save the Universe. World.

And we are talking about something totally different, having at our disposal the tools of the Unreal Engine 5 enginewith the plus of being able to use our own personalized resources, such as our own visual and sound effects, in addition to other materials.

I really want to try this Unreal Editor for Fortnitewhich also seems change the economic rules known until now with the new Creator Economy 2.0, making it easier to earn money with creations to be done from now on.

Epic Games will soon introduce Creator Economy 2.0 to Fortnite Creative, which means creators are no longer dependent on the “Support-A-Creator” device! Instead, creators will be paid based on player engagement in their own maps! 👀 (via @Krowe_moh & @FNCreativeNews) pic.twitter.com/R5MEybqzI3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 19, 2023

This is how different content creators report it, and although there is a lot of confusion about the exact operation, it is believed that it will be more beneficial for the creator than with the current Creative Mode.

Until now, the only way to earn money in Fortnite It is with the creator code. That users activate it on our map (or manually) and make purchases with the activated code. However, now everything points to a new system where creators will get paid based on other players’ participation in those maps.

Some point to a system similar to Roblox, where you can include a donation system. The company keeps a percentage, and the rest goes to the creator. Although at the moment it is early to confirm exact data on the subject.