Fortnite MEGA: This is what season 2 of chapter 4 looks like with Eren Jaeger and more surprises

Epic games is ready to receive the characters of Attack on Titan in the season 2 of chapter 4 of Fortnite, and now we can finally see Eren Jaeger in the first cinematic trailer of this season known as “Fortnite MEGA”.

Season 2 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite officially began this March 10, 2023 by presenting its first cinematic trailer and showing several of the characters that will be part of its traditional Battle Pass, among which is the protagonist of Attack on Titan and “eternal Tatakae child” Eren Jaeger.

On the other hand, we can also see some of the new mechanics that will shape this season with a “neon/Japanese” setting thanks to the trailer for the gameplay in Fortnite MEGA. One of them is the long-awaited Three Dimensional Maneuvering Team (3DMG)from Attack on Titan that will help us move between the large buildings of this season, as well as new weapons and actions for our characters.

What do you think of Fortnite MEGA, season 2 of chapter 4 of the island? Other details with the most outstanding sections circulate through leaks, which ensure that season 2 episode 4 of Fortnite will offer the highly anticipated FPS mode (First Person Shooter), which will completely change the way you see the game.

Attack on Titan it would be the third franchise of anime that lands in the world of Fortnite following in the footsteps of other collaborations such as those of dragonball and My Hero Academia.

