Fortnite now requires Windows 10 as a minimum requirement to play

It is not uncommon that, as games as a service progress, they end up asking for more as minimum requirements, as has happened to Valorant and is now happening to fortnite. The quintessential battle royale after taking the place from PUBG Battlegrounds, has been active for several years and part of its success is the great optimization it has of the Unreal Engine so that it works at quite decent resolutions and frame rates per second. even on laptops with integrated graphics. But little by little its graphic demand is increasing, and its requirements, such as the one that has just been announced of the new operating system requirement to be able to continue playing Fortnite natively on Windows.

The new “Mega” season of Fortnite, with a cyberpunk theme; launches on Friday and will include a skin of Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan. If you play on PC, you will have to check what operating system you use, since Fortnite already asks then as part of its minimum requirements to be using Windows 10. On Friday, the game will no longer be compatible on machines with Windows 7 and 8, which many They will be from educational or work institutions, in which having the latest operating system is not something that is urgent beyond security.

Fortnite will need Windows 10 or higher

Epic Games said it already warned in December that planned to stop supporting those old versions of Windows with the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. That is just the specific season that Epic has released today.

For those who still have Windows 7 or 8 and want to play Fortnite without updating Windows, Epic Games recommends using Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service, as they have a very strong partnership. Other options to play Fortnite are PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox series, Nintendo Switch and Android. On iOS, Fortnite can be played on iOS devices through GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

As we say every time a game is announced to stop supporting an operating system, the most affected will be very backward systems that do not meet the requirements. For now, Windows 10 is a very popular version of Windows, so much so that when Windows stops updating older versions of Windows, people switch to 10, not 11. Still, many people can switch to Windows 10 to continue playing Windows. Fortnite, and getting a Windows 10 OEM key for installation isn’t a big deal or difficult or expensive.

Source: The Verge