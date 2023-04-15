Fortnite: open a chamber with a key card, Chapter 4

The access card camera are still operational in Fortnite in this Chapter 4 – Season 2, although many users are still not aware of what those strange alerts that constantly appear on the map mean, being key to solving one of the missions of this week 4.

Because although it is common for these ‘tutorial’ missions to be the ones that open the first weeks of the season, Fortnite has decided to wait for week 4 to create pitched battles, once again, in the locations that still have access cameras, which are not many, and share many other characteristics that make them mission fodder.

For this reason, now that we are presented with the mission of open a camera with an access card, we focus on remembering some of the keys of this season, such as the locations and how and when to do it. Since the security system is renewed, and that makes us change the strategy.

How to open a camera with a key card in Fortnite

First of all we have to go to one of the three locations that the map marks for us during the mission: Brutal Bastion, Kinetic Quarry either mega city. Each one more dangerous, and more now that they will be full of people wanting to do the mission.

For this reason, the first key may be to be patient, that is, to wait. If we find the opportunity by chance, great, but focusing on this mission can translate into dying numerous times without achieving anything and not having a good time.

Once focused on the mission, we will have to wait for the boss to appear. Well, if before they were already protecting the cameras, now an alert will mark the appearance of the boss and his minions of the nearest camera location. By defeating him, we will receive the access cardand after that, we must run towards the camera.

But extreme caution, since the alert does not mark the location of the boss itself… but of the key. By having it, everyone will see our exact location live and they will be able to come after us on the way to the chamber before we have been able to open it.