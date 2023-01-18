Fortnite Patch 23.20: new skins, new Missions and more

The patch 23.20 of Fortnite arrived on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. This is the third content update of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news most important that this has brought patch of Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1What new skins Y new Missions:

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 23.20

Fortnite Battle Royale patch 23.20 has brought with it new cosmetic items in the form of skins, backpacks, spikes, and much more.

In construction.

New Fortnite island map after patch 23.20

The new map from Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 4 after patch 23.20 is as follows.

In construction.

New missions added with Fortnite patch 23.20

Fortnite patch 23.20 added new Missions of The Order of the Oath – Part 2, This weekand more.

In construction.

New weapons and items from Fortnite patch 23.20

Fortnite patch 23.20 has brought with it the following changes to the weapons and objects.

In construction.

Fortnite: Patch Notes 23.20

Here’s what’s planned to be fixed or changed in Fortnite with patch 23.20:

General Fortnite changes and fixes

An issue causes that if we haven’t claimed all the Extra Rewards rewards in order, the message “prerequisite not met” will appear. It will be corrected in this patch, although it can be fixed if we are unlocking the rewards in order.

General Battle Royale Changes and Fixes

The Party Time Reality Augmentation was disabled due to an issue. It will be enabled again after this update.

The Acrobat Reality Augmentation was disabled due to an issue. It will be enabled again after this update.

An unknown bug means that when shooting while sprinting and jumping, the shot is not correctly registered by the game. It doesn’t consume ammo and it doesn’t do any damage either. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Opening the map or Missions tab while playing split screen causes the second player’s screen to go black. Although it can be partially fixed if player two opens and closes the map, this is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Creative changes and fixes

An unforeseen bug causes wild animals to take fall damage even when disabled. This will be fixed in this patch.

The behavior of the Creative move tool is inconsistent due to several issues that will be fixed with this update.

Placing an item and switching to pickaxe at the same time causes the placed item to be invisible due to a bug. This will be fixed with this patch.

When using the mutator zone device to prevent building, there are instances where some players can still build. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Some elements can turn green after selecting them if we have previously placed them under the terrain. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Some tiles may become invisible in color change game modes due to an unknown bug. This will be fixed with this patch.

Changes and fixes of the Nintendo Switch and Mobile version

An unknown issue is causing the Battle Pass “confirm” sound effect to sometimes play when pressing any button. This will be fixed with this patch.

Competitive Fortnite Notices

In construction.

This is the third patch for Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1. In our Fortnite guide we give you all the keys to this new season, including where all the characters are, and how to complete all the Missions.

