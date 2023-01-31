Fortnite Patch 23.30: Dragon Ball Super collaboration, new skins, items and more

The patch 23.30 of Fortnite arrived Tuesday, January 31, 2023. This is the fourth content update of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news most important that this has brought patch of Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1as the new collaboration with Dragon Ball Super, new skins Y new Missions:

How to download the latest Fortnite patch: update 23.30

To download the latest Fortnite patch, just open the game. It will ask us to update it, and we will simply have to download what is asked of us. In this case, we start the session on 01/31/2023 from 10:00 a.m. CET. This date and this time is equivalent to the following in different Spanish-speaking territories:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

Spain (Canary Islands): 09:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

Argentina , Brazil , Chili Y Uruguay : 05:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

bolivian , Cuba , Dominican Republic Y Venezuela : 04:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Panama Y Peru : 03:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras Y Nicaragua: 02:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 23.30

Fortnite Battle Royale patch 23.30 has brought with it new cosmetic items in the form of skins, backpacks, spikes, and much more.

In construction.

New Fortnite island map after patch 23.30

The new map from Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4 after patch 23.30 is as follows:

In construction.

New missions added with Fortnite patch 23.30

Fortnite patch 23.30 added new Missions of The Order of the Oath – Part 3, This weekand more:

In construction.

New weapons and items from Fortnite patch 23.30

Fortnite patch 23.30 has brought with it the following changes to the weapons and objects:

In construction.

New Reality Augments added with Fortnite patch 23.30

Fortnite patch 23.30 has also added new Reality Augments:

In construction.

Other changes and news of Fortnite patch 23.30

In construction.

Fortnite: Patch Notes 23.30

Here’s what’s planned to be fixed or changed in Fortnite with patch 23.30:

General Fortnite changes and fixes

Due to an issue, players are unable to claim the additional style of the Mind’s Eye Back Bling. This will be fixed with this update.

An unforeseen issue causes the physics on the Joni Scarlet skin’s clothing to not work. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

A bug causes the helmets of the Warhound and Molten Warhound skins to not display as they should. It will be fixed with this update.

An issue causes the waiting room to have a blue background instead of the normal one. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

An unknown issue causes that if we have not claimed all the Extra Rewards rewards in order, the message “prerequisite not met” appears. It will be corrected in this patch, although it can be fixed if we are unlocking the rewards in order.

A bug causes the Sparkle Specialist skin to have no glow or reflections. It will be fixed with this patch.

General Battle Royale Changes and Fixes

An unforeseen bug causes us to take fall damage while dashing with the Shock Hammer. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

An unresolved bug is causing us to be unable to use emotes or dances after getting a Victory Royale. It will be fixed with this patch.

An unforeseen issue is causing the red dot to not appear when aiming with the Red-Eye Assault Rifle. This will be fixed with this patch.

The Party Time Reality Augmentation was disabled due to an issue. It will be enabled again after this update.

The Medical Shotgun Reality Augmentation was disabled due to an issue. It will be enabled again after this update.

The Acrobat Reality Augmentation was disabled due to an issue. It will be enabled again after this update.

Creative changes and fixes

An unforeseen bug causes wild animals to take fall damage even when disabled. This will be fixed in this patch.

Placing an item and switching to pickaxe at the same time causes the placed item to be invisible due to a bug. This will be fixed with this patch.

When using the mutator zone device to prevent building, there are instances where some players can still build. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

An unforeseen bug causes items attached to devices that can manipulate them to appear in-game even when the device is disabled. This will be fixed with this patch.

Some elements can turn green after selecting them if we have previously placed them under the terrain. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Some sequencers don’t always play your sequence correctly when set to infinite loop. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

When entering the menu and navigating through it with a controller, the cursor will sometimes reset to the top of the menu. This will be fixed with this update.

Some tiles may become invisible in color change game modes due to an unknown bug. This will be fixed with this patch.

The save device can reset the scores and other statistics of the players. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Save the World Changes and Fixes

An unresolved bug is causing terrain issues in the Autumn Hills biome. This will be resolved with this update.

Changes and fixes of the Nintendo Switch and Mobile version

An unknown issue is causing the Battle Pass “confirm” sound effect to sometimes play when pressing any button. This will be fixed with this patch.

An unresolved bug causes the Exploration Falcon to move up or down without you pressing anything. It will be fixed with this patch.

Competitive Fortnite Notices

In construction.

This is the fourth patch for Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1. In our Fortnite guide we give you all the keys to this new season, including where all the characters are, and how to complete all the Missions.

