Fortnite Patch 23.30: Dragon Ball Super collaboration, new skins, items and more

The patch 23.30 of Fortnite arrived Tuesday, January 31, 2023. This is the fourth content update of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news most important that this has brought patch of Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1as the new collaboration with Dragon Ball Super, new skins Y new Missions:
How to download the latest Fortnite patch: update 23.30
To download the latest Fortnite patch, just open the game. It will ask us to update it, and we will simply have to download what is asked of us. In this case, we start the session on 01/31/2023 from 10:00 a.m. CET. This date and this time is equivalent to the following in different Spanish-speaking territories:
All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 23.30
Fortnite Battle Royale patch 23.30 has brought with it new cosmetic items in the form of skins, backpacks, spikes, and much more.
In construction.
New Fortnite island map after patch 23.30
The new map from Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4 after patch 23.30 is as follows:
In construction.
New missions added with Fortnite patch 23.30
Fortnite patch 23.30 added new Missions of The Order of the Oath – Part 3, This weekand more:
In construction.
New weapons and items from Fortnite patch 23.30
Fortnite patch 23.30 has brought with it the following changes to the weapons and objects:
In construction.
New Reality Augments added with Fortnite patch 23.30
Fortnite patch 23.30 has also added new Reality Augments:
In construction.
Other changes and news of Fortnite patch 23.30
In construction.
Fortnite: Patch Notes 23.30
Here’s what’s planned to be fixed or changed in Fortnite with patch 23.30:
General Fortnite changes and fixes
General Battle Royale Changes and Fixes
Creative changes and fixes
Save the World Changes and Fixes
Changes and fixes of the Nintendo Switch and Mobile version
Competitive Fortnite Notices
In construction.
This is the fourth patch for Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1. In our Fortnite guide we give you all the keys to this new season, including where all the characters are, and how to complete all the Missions.
Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration