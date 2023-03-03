Fortnite patch 23.50: new skins, Cipher Missions and all the changes and news

He patch 23.50 of Fortnite came the Tuesday, February 28, 2023. It is the sixth and last content update of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Just below we tell you what are the changes and news most important that this has brought patch of Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1like the new skins and new Missions:

How to download the latest Fortnite patch: update 23.50

To download the latest Fortnite patch, just open the game. It will ask us to update it, and we will simply have to download what is asked of us. In this case, we log in on 02/28/2023 from 09:00 CET.

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands) : 09:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28.

Spain (Canary Islands) : 08:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28.

Argentina , Brazil , Chili and Uruguay : 04:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28.

bolivian , Cuba , Dominican Republic and Venezuela : 03:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28.

Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Panama and Peru : 02:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28.

Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 01:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28.

Encryption Missions in Fortnite: free rewards and all the details

Fortnite patch 23.50 has brought the Cipher Missionsa new set of Missions made up of some whose name and description we can see without problems and others that we will have to decipher. Every time we complete a cipher, the next one will be available.

A new Cipher Mission will be added every day until 07/10/2023 and all Missions will remain available until 10/03/2023.

These are the free mission rewards:

For completing 7 Cipher Missions without encrypting : Graffiti Let There Be Peace.

For completing 15 Cipher Missions without encrypting : Order Up loading screen.

For completing 24 Cipher Missions without encrypting : smiley Decrypted.

For completing 3 Encrypted Cipher Missions: wrapper Circuit System.

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 23.50

Fortnite Battle Royale patch 23.50 has brought with it new cosmetic items in the form of skins, backpacks, spikes, and much more.

New Fortnite island map after patch 23.50

He new map from Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 4 after patch 23.50 is as follows:

New missions added with Fortnite patch 23.50

Fortnite patch 23.50 added new Missions:

New weapons and items from Fortnite patch 23.50

Fortnite patch 23.50 has brought with it the following changes to the weapons and objects:

The Six Bullet Revolver and the Infantry Rifle return.

Fortnite: Patch Notes 23.50

Here’s what’s planned to be fixed or changed in Fortnite with patch 23.50:

General Fortnite changes and fixes

Due to an issue, the Vi skin’s right eye turns inward when using certain gestures. This will be fixed with this update.

An unforeseen issue causes the armor of the Omega Knight skin to appear gray/silver in color. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

An unknown bug causes the Crest of the Exiles wrap to appear yellow. It will be fixed with this patch.

General changes and fixes of Battle Royale and Zero Construction

An unknown issue is causing the School of the Flame event banner icons to be grayed out or not appearing to players who have unlocked them. This will be fixed with this patch.

An unforeseen bug causes the Banana Loot Reality Augmentation to cause the treasure chest to spawn in inaccessible areas. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Save the World Changes and Fixes

An unknown error causes the “complete/no complete” button to reset itself. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Changes and fixes of the Nintendo Switch and mobile version

An issue causes the “archive” button in the Locker to be blocked by “deploy hang glider” on Nintendo Switch. This is expected to be fixed with this update.

An unknown issue causes some devices to move Fortnite at 30 FPS and 60 FPS is not available. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Competitive Fortnite Notices

This is the fifth patch for Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1. In our Fortnite guide we give you all the keys to this new season, including where all the characters are, and how to complete all the Missions.

