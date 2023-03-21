Fortnite Patch 24.01: All the changes in the game

If you want to know all the content that will come to the Fortnite 24.01 update, we will tell you everything it includes.

It has only been a couple of weeks since the beginning of episode 4 of season 2 of Fortnitebut Epic Games has already released a mid-season update.

These patches often add new weapons, map changes, or new quests to complete. However, in the 24.01 update it’s a bit different as there doesn’t seem to be much change.

This is everything you need to know about Fortnite patch 24.01.

When does the patch come to the game?

Fortnite patch 24.01 arrived in the game on March 20, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular).

The game was down for two hours to be able to include all the news. However, everything is ready so that we can play without problems.

Fortnite Update 24.01 Patch Notes

Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN)

According to the leaker Shiina, the main reason for this 24.01 update is to add the “finishing touches” for the Unreal Editor in Fortnite, the long-awaited PC application for new games and experiences in Fortnite.

Its release is scheduled for Wednesday March 22 of 2023.

Epic Games Fortnite patch 24.01 will add the UEFN

“Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) is a new PC app for designing, developing, and publishing games and experiences directly into Fortnite,” Epic Games explains in a blog post about the new app.

“With many of the powerful tools and all the possibilities with Unreal Engine 5 at your fingertips, such as custom asset import, modeling, materials and VFX, Sequencer and Control Rig; You will have a whole new world of options to produce and publish games and experiences for Fortnite that millions of players can enjoy.”

Bug fixes on Xbox Series S

The official Fortnite Status Twitter account has confirmed that bugs related to 120 FPS and split screen mode on Xbox Series S fixed during version downtime.

And that’s it. It seems that there will be no new skins or cosmetics in this update. It doesn’t seem like there have been any changes to the maps or weapons either.

Considering that this is a 24.01 patch instead of a 24.10 patch, it makes sense that it’s just a small update. Let’s cross our fingers that the next update will be bigger.