Fortnite patch 24.10: new skins, new objects and all the changes and news

He patch 24.10 of Fortnite arrived on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. This is the second content update of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Just below we tell you what are the changes and news most important that this has brought patch of Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2as new skins and new Missions:

How to download the latest Fortnite patch: update 24.10

To download the latest Fortnite patch, just open the game. It will ask us to update it, and we will simply have to download what is asked of us. In this case, we start the session on 03/29/2023 from 10:00 a.m. CEST. This date and this time is equivalent to the following in different Spanish-speaking territories:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands) : 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

Spain (Canary Islands) : 09:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

Argentina , Brazil , Chili and Uruguay : 05:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

bolivian , Cuba , Dominican Republic and Venezuela : 04:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Panama and Peru : 03:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 02:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 24.10

Fortnite Battle Royale patch 24.10 has brought with it new cosmetic items in the form of skins, backpacks, pickaxes, and much more.

In construction.

New Fortnite island map after patch 24.10

He new map from Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4 after patch 24.10 is as follows:

In construction.

New missions added with Fortnite patch 24.10

Fortnite patch 24.10 added new Missions.

In construction.

Fortnite: Patch Notes 24.10

Here’s what’s planned to be fixed or changed in Fortnite with patch 24.10:

General Fortnite changes and fixes

Due to an issue, ziplines have been disabled in Party Master mode. This will be fixed with this update.

General Battle Royale Changes and Fixes

Wind currents were disabled in Battle Royale and Zero Build due to an issue. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Save the World Changes and Fixes

An unknown issue is causing the game to prompt players to “install” Save the World if they choose this game mode from the Discover tab. This is just a visual bug that will be fixed with this patch.

Changes and fixes of the Nintendo Switch and Mobile version

An unknown issue is causing some devices to move Fortnite at 60 FPS despite our choosing the 90 FPS option. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

This is the second patch for Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2. In our Fortnite guide we give you all the keys to this new season, including where all the characters are, and how to complete all the Missions.

Sources: Epic Games, Epic Games Trello, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration