Fortnite Patch 24.20: Shingeki no Kyojin skins, new Missions and much more

He patch 24.20 of Fortnite arrived on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. This is the third content update of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Just below we tell you what are the changes and news most important that this has brought patch of Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2such as collaboration with shingeki no kyojin, new skins and new Missions:

How to download the latest Fortnite patch: update 24.20

To download the latest Fortnite patch, just open the game. It will ask us to update it, and we will simply have to download what is asked of us. In this case, we log in on 04/11/2023 starting at 9AM CEST. This date and this time is equivalent to the following in different Spanish-speaking territories:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands) : 9AM on Tuesday, April 11.

Spain (Canary Islands) : 8AM on Tuesday, April 11.

Argentina , Brazil , Chili and Uruguay : 4AM on Tuesday, April 11.

bolivian , Cuba , Dominican Republic and Venezuela : 3AM on Tuesday, April 11.

Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Panama and Peru : 2AM on Tuesday, April 11.

Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 1AM on Tuesday, April 11.

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 24.20

Fortnite Battle Royale patch 24.20 has brought with it new cosmetic items in the form of skins, backpacks, pickaxes, and much more.

In construction.

New Fortnite island map after patch 24.20

He new map from Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4 after patch 24.20 is as follows:

In construction.

New missions added with Fortnite patch 24.20

Fortnite patch 24.20 added new Missions:

In construction.

New weapons and items from Fortnite patch 24.20

Fortnite patch 24.20 has added the following weapons and items:

In construction.

New Reality Augments Added With Fortnite Patch 24.20

Fortnite patch 24.20 has added new Reality Augments to the game.

In construction.

Other changes and news of Fortnite patch 24.20

In construction.

Fortnite: Patch Notes 24.10

Here’s what’s planned to be fixed or changed in Fortnite with patch 24.20:

General Fortnite changes and fixes

Due to visual error, Stray’s mask is displayed incorrectly. This will be fixed with this update.

The Vital Music Pack shows the wrong season in its description. This is a visual bug that will be fixed with this patch.

Some backpacks are shown too separate from the Adrenaline skin. This will be fixed with this patch.

The trunks and branches of some trees move erratically. This is expected to be fixed with this update.

Changes and fixes of the Nintendo Switch and Mobile version

An unknown issue is causing some Android players to be unable to load Creative Mode maps. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

UEFN Changes and Fixes

An unforeseen bug is causing some players to see hidden devices. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

This is the third patch for Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2. In our Fortnite guide we give you all the keys to this new season, including where all the characters are, and how to complete all the Missions.

Sources: Epic Games, Epic Games Trello, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration