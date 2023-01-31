Fortnite players on iPhone and iPad can no longer spend their V-Bucks because the game is seriously out of date.

If you sit down to play a game of Fortnite on your iPhone or iPad, you’re probably all set for now. But you’ll hit a roadblock if you try to spend V-Bucks because, well, you can’t.





With Apple and Epic Games still in the middle of their never-ending dispute over App Store fees, the version of Fortnite that people have installed on their iPhones and iPads is now so old that it’s out of date with the rest of the platforms. And as a result, Epic is cutting it.

The news was confirmed last week, but starting today, January 30, 2023, no one will be able to spend V-Bucks while playing on Apple mobile devices. And if they installed Fortnite from the Google Play Store, either.

“Starting January 30th, Fortnite players using the app build 13.40 August 2020, previously available on iOS, Mac and Google Play, will no longer be able to spend V-Bucks and must be 18 years of age or older to play,” the Fortnite Status account shared on Twitter.

The tweets went on to say that “we want all versions of our games to use Epic’s current suite of online services, including parental controls, purchase defaults, and parental verification features,” and then the gimmick: “no We may update the app on these platforms given Apple and Google’s restrictions on Fortnite.”

Epic Games has been angered by the way Apple and Google take a cut of any purchase made through their stores. Epic broke Apple’s rules by secretly releasing a version of Fortnite that used its own in-app payment systems, and Apple responded by removing the app from the App Store. He hasn’t been back since.

Now that app is so old that Epic simply doesn’t support it, leaving players a bit stuck. Even so, there are ways and means to play Fortnite on your phone for free, as long as you have a decent internet connection.