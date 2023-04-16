Fortnite prepares more improvements for the katana and the heavy sniper rifle

Early this Monday, March 20, Fortnite has released a new update to implement the patch v.24.01, which will keep the servers down for a couple of hours. And that serves to lay the foundations for the arrival of new Reality Augments.

Although for the most part, today’s patch, which arrives on an unusual day for the community, is to finish adding the final touches to the Unreal Editor for Fortnitewhose launch is in just a few hours, and which is going to change everything when it comes to content creators, being able to create games within Fortnite.

Apart from this, the Augments were renewed for this start of Chapter 4 – Season 2, but it was clear that it would receive more changes with more possibilities in each of the categories. Very clearly dominated the Augmentation meta by the usual.

And among those changes, Fortnite has decided empower the heavy sniper rifle and katanas meta with two new upgradesas if that were not enough, the mastery of a weapon that can oneshot an enemy that is at full health and shields.

This has already been leaked from the internal files of the game, although that does not mean that it will necessarily arrive today. In fact, it is expected that they will do so in future updates, as some of these leaks become clearer, but the marksman rifle and kinetic blade experts will be rubbing their hands together with the new Reality Augments that are coming.

Melee Siphon: You do 10 more damage in melee

Final Assault: The last rounds of the assault rifle do 20% more damage

Sniper Recycling: You have a 20% chance to not expend sniper rifle bullets

Sniper Reload: Sniper rifle reload is increased by 25%

Empty Reload: The reload of (unspecified) is increased by 35%

Rail Heal: Gain health and shield while sliding on a rail

Amphibious Assault: Dealing damage with an assault rifle gives you health and shield

Relentless: Mark enemies for 10 seconds after shooting them

Charge Armory – You receive a Charge Shotgun and a Matchlock Pistol

Pizza Party: You receive a consumable pizza

Hunter’s Armory – You receive a Flare Gun and a Shadow Tracker