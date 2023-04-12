Fortnite prepares the arrival of the first-person camera

Many users of Fortnite They have been waiting months to be able to prove their first person camera. A new way of understanding battle royale by drastically changing the gaming experience, but only for those who want it.

They have been working on it for many months now, and not long ago an important bug made it possible to test it in Fortnite modifying the camera options in Save the World, which carried over to the battle royale. Although of course, with numerous errors being ‘in beta phase’.

For this reason, and although there is no official confirmation, the community wants to believe that it is an option that must be activated in the settings if one wants to. And if not, continue playing as before.

It was scheduled to arrive with this Chapter 4 – Season 2, according to various leaks. Many expected it to be at the beginning, and it was not, but we are still on time. In fact Fortnite re-introduced changes regarding this first-person camera in the latest update of this past Tuesday, April 11.

Weapon Mods / Attachments have been updated for the second patch in a row, this time they added support for better recoil when aiming, scopes & some things related to first person when using these attachments. pic.twitter.com/uqm6qzHgi7 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 11, 2023

For the second consecutive patch, the weapons once again suffered modifications at the internal file level, to include new supports to improve recoil when aiming, as well as modifications to the scope, and various elements related to this first-person camera.

Chapter 4 – Season 2 will last until June 2, if there are no changes, so you can still continue implementing changes for a couple more patches, and take advantage of the month of May to give a boost to the final stretch of the season. Although at the moment it is early to talk about dates of any kind.