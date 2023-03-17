Fortnite presents its second collaboration with Resident Evil

If there’s one thing that Epic Game’s Battle Royale does right, Fortnite, is to create interesting collaborations with different characters and iconic programs. In this new instance, it is not far behind with horror games, which after adding Isaac Clarke in January, it is now the turn of the protagonists of resident evil 2.

As of Thursday, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield are part of the collaborative aspects of the iconic shooter. Both have the appearances they originally had in the Capcom title and will feature their characteristic objects.

An agent working for the president. A woman searching for her brother from her. A city wide fight for survival. What could go wrong? Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield have arrived! Grab them in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/fdy11ge9BK —Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 17, 2023

According to the official statement, they are described as follows: «An agent who works for the president. A woman looking for her brother. A fight in the city for survival. What could go wrong?«. And we know that everything could go wrong.

On Leon S. Kennedy’s side, this features his appearance without a jacket resident evil 4, within the framework of the release of the next remake. While Claire Redfield is wearing her outfit from the remake of resident evil 2 of 2019.

Regarding the accessories of each character, Leon has his briefcase from his inventory as a backpack and his classic combat knife. While Claire has the Police Station Keys as a backpack and an Umbrella umbrella as a collection tool.

Fortnite made its first collaboration with the Capcom franchise in 2021, bringing in Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine. Now it’s the turn of the new iconic duo of characters to take their place and win the crown of victory.

It should be noted that the Battle Royale recently began the fourth chapter of its second season, called MEGA, which is inspired by Japan. In this new map you can find areas dedicated to ancient and feudal Japan, while the big city is inspired by a Neo Tokyo.