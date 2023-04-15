Fortnite presents the FNCS Majors

Epic Gamesthe developer of the battle royale Fortnitehas announced its roadmap for the season Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) 2023.

The biggest change to FNCS 2023 will be the addition of FNCS Majorsnew large-scale competitive Fortnite events. There will also be a new edition of the Global Championship.

this year too will mark the return of LANs for competitive Fortnite players. Previously, the only large-scale LAN tournaments were Saudi Arabia’s Gamers8 and the 2022 FNCS Invitational. Global Championship will take place in Denmark at the end of 2023and will feature the top 75 Fortnite duos of the season.

Like other competitive games, Fortnite will introduce several Majors leading up to the Global Championship. According to Epic Games, the first FNCS Majors will feature five weeks of competitive matchups where players will split points based on their performance. The top 40 ranked duos will advance to the Grand Final of the Major. He new major format of the FNCS will replace to the system of Elite Cup title.

The first Grand Finals Major 1it will take place in March 2023he Grand Finals Major 2 in May and the Grand Finals Major 3 in August. They have also announced that, once the first three Majors of the season are over, there will be a Last Chance Major to end of augustin which players who have not yet secured a spot in the finals will be able to do so. Every Major will have a prize of $2MMeanwhile he World Championship will have a prize of $4M.

He total prize will be $10Mlower than the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, where both duos and solos had a total prize pool of $15M.

Where to watch the FNCS online

The FNCS majors will be broadcast in various languages ​​and platforms such as twitch, youtube, tiktok, twitter and facebook. The official broadcast in English will focus on the players’ journey to qualify for the 2023 FNCS Global Championship. For more information on more specific dates and broadcast channels, we recommend visiting this link.